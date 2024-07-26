Support truly

Glamorous, competitive, and packed with history, the Olympic Games remains the most prestigious of events in the world of sport. So, it should come as no surprise that a number of royals have competed in the tournament throughout the years.

An Olympic medal remains the most prestigious – and among the most illusive – achievements in the sporting world with each country only sending their very best to compete on the world stage.

Several times, this has included members of the British, Monégasque, Jordanian, Spanish and Emirate royal families.

As athletes prepare to kick off the Paris 2024 Olympics with the opening ceremony Friday night, here’s a look at all the royalty who have had the privilege to compete before.

The Princess Royal became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics as she entered the equestrian three-day event in 1976. ( Getty )

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics when she entered the equestrian three-day event in 1976.

With her family looking on, the Queen’s only daughter rode her mother’s horse, Goodwill, in Montreal.

Despite valiant efforts, she didn’t win any medals, placing 24th in the individual event.

Her Olympic career didn’t end there however, as in 1988 she became a member of the International Olympic Committee which she still serves on today.

Zara Tindall won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics ( Getty )

Zara Tindall

The Princess’s daughter followed in her mother’s footsteps by competing in the same equestrian three-day event at the 2012 London Olympics.

Zara described the event as “incredible” as she competed while her mother and grandfather, Prince Phillip, watched on.

She had more success than the Princess Royal, winning silver as part of the Great Britain team in the event.

Princess Anne presented the team, including her daughter, with their medals.

Zara had hoped to be back on Team GB for the 2024 Paris Olympics having confirmed to Vogue in 2022 that she was back in training. However, she fell short of making the team.

Her dad, Captain Mark Phillip, is an equestrian too. Princess Anne’s ex-husband earned two Olympic medals — a gold and a silver — in 1972 in Munich and in 1988 in Seoul.

Princess Charlene of Monaco represented South Africa in the swimming competition ( Getty )

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Before becoming the Queen of Monaco, Princess Charlene took to the Olympic pool to represent her home nation South Africa in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Then Charlene Wittsock, she competed in the 4x100m relay team, but missed out on taking home a medal coming fifth.

She retired from the sport in 2007 and later married Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011. She has remained passionate about sport through her time as a royal however.

Prince Albert II of Monaco competed in five consecutive Winter Olympics ( Sygma/Getty )

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II have more than just royal titles in common, with both of them being accomplished Olympians.

Prince Albert has competed in more Olympic Games than any other royal on our list, having been to the Winter Olympics five times.

He competed in the two-man and four-man bobsled teams for every games between 1988 and 2002.

His best finish was 25th in 1988 in the two-man event.

King Felipe of Spain was the country’s flag bearer in the 1992 Barcelona games ( Sygma via Getty Images )

King Felipe of Spain

Before he took the Spanish throne, the then Prince Felipe achieved sporting greatness as he made his country’s Olympic sailing team.

He competed in the 1992 games on home soil in Barcelona and was selected to be Spain’s flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony.

He finished sixth in the Soling event and earlier this year recalled “the honour of leading the Spanish delegation” during the Opening Ceremony.

Infanta Cristina of Spain competed in the 1988 Seoul games, she is pictured here supporting her husband as he competed in the handball competition in Sydney ( Gamma-Rapho/Getty )

Infanta Cristina of Spain

Felipe is not the only Spanish royal to have competed in the Games. His older sister, Infanta Cristina also competed in the sailing competition in the 1988 Seoul games.

She competed in the Tornado class event but did not win a medal.

Princess Haya bint Hussein of Jordan competed in the equestrian event in the 2000 Sydney Olympics ( Gamma-Rapho/Getty )

Princess Haya bint Hussein

The daughter of King Hussein of Jordan represented her country in the equestrian event in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

She was also the flag bearer for her country in the opening ceremony before competing in the show jumping event.

She has remained committed to the sport and became leader of the leader of the FEI (International Federation for Equestrian Sports) in 2006 until 2014.

Sheikha Maitha Al Maktoum became the first woman from UAE to carry the nation’s flag at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ( AFP/Getty )

Sheikha Maitha Al Maktoum

Sheikha Maitha made history when she became the first woman from UAE to carry the nation’s flag at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She competed in the taekwondo competition and although didn’t win a medal, placed seventh in her category.

Later, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shifted into polo after suffering injuries.