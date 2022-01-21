The “Babes in the Wood” child killer Russell Bishop has died in prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

The 55-year-old killed two nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway luring them into a Brighton park before sexually assaulting and strangling them in 1986, in what became known as The Babes in the Wood murders.

It was reported last spring that Bishop had terminal brain cancer and later was said to be receiving palliative care.

Due to errors in the initial investigation and prosecution, Bishop escaped justice for more than 30 years.

His last moments were reportedly spent alone, watched by a pair of prison guards.

A source told The Sun: “Bishop spent his last weeks in relative peace - a world away from the torment he has caused the girls' families.

“There will be few tears shed for his passing.”

Karen Hadaway (left) and Nicola Fellows were found sexually assaulted and strangled in a woodland den in Brighton in October 1986 (PA)

Convicted paedophile, Bishop, carried out his crime in a secluded part of Wild Park in Brighton. The bodies of the schoolgirls were found the next day.

He was acquitted of their killings in 1986 when DNA evidence failed to stand up in court but Bishop was later convicted of the Babes in the Wood killings in 2018 thanks to advancements in DNA identification.

“He is more evil than he knows himself,” Karen Hadaway’s mother Michelle wrote in her victim impact statement during the 2018 trial. “Bishop should never be allowed the freedom to inflict this pain or suffering on any other child or family.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Russell Bishop died in hospital on January 20. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”