Russell Bishop: Babes in the Wood child killer dies behind bars aged 55
It was reported last spring that Bishop had terminal brain cancer
The “Babes in the Wood” child killer Russell Bishop has died in prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.
The 55-year-old killed two nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway luring them into a Brighton park before sexually assaulting and strangling them in 1986, in what became known as The Babes in the Wood murders.
It was reported last spring that Bishop had terminal brain cancer and later was said to be receiving palliative care.
Due to errors in the initial investigation and prosecution, Bishop escaped justice for more than 30 years.
His last moments were reportedly spent alone, watched by a pair of prison guards.
A source told The Sun: “Bishop spent his last weeks in relative peace - a world away from the torment he has caused the girls' families.
“There will be few tears shed for his passing.”
Convicted paedophile, Bishop, carried out his crime in a secluded part of Wild Park in Brighton. The bodies of the schoolgirls were found the next day.
He was acquitted of their killings in 1986 when DNA evidence failed to stand up in court but Bishop was later convicted of the Babes in the Wood killings in 2018 thanks to advancements in DNA identification.
“He is more evil than he knows himself,” Karen Hadaway’s mother Michelle wrote in her victim impact statement during the 2018 trial. “Bishop should never be allowed the freedom to inflict this pain or suffering on any other child or family.”
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Russell Bishop died in hospital on January 20. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies