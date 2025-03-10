Russia expels British diplomats over spying claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vladimir Putin’s Russia has expelled one British diplomat and the spouse of another, accusing them of spying.

The pair were accused of engaging in intelligence activity under cover of the embassy in Moscow.

They have been ordered to leave the country within two weeks, the Russian news agency Tass said, citing the country’s FSB security agency.

“The Federal Security Service’s counter-intelligence operations exposed the unreported intelligence presence of the United Kingdom under the cover of the country’s embassy in Moscow,” an FSB statement cited by Tass reads.

It is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat expulsions involving the UK’s embassy in Moscow and the Russian mission in London.

In February the Foreign Office stripped a Russian diplomat of their accreditation, with David Lammy saying the the UK will be “unapologetic” in standing up to Mr Putin.

That move was in response to what the Foreign Office said was a “baseless” decision to expel a British diplomat from Russia on suspicion of spying in November last year.

The expulsion also comes after a major criminal investigation left six members of a Russian proxy spy ring dubbed the “Minions” facing years behind bars for their part in one of the “largest and most complex” enemy operations to be uncovered on UK soil.

Bulgarians Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, were found guilty at the Old Bailey last week of spying on an “industrial scale”, putting lives and national security at risk.

They will be sentenced in May alongside ringleader Orlin Roussev, 47, his second-in-command Biser Dzhambazov, 43, and Ivan Stoyanov, 33, who admitted their roles.