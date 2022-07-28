Number of Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Britain tops 100,000

The number of Ukrainian refugees who have been granted sanctuary in the UK’s since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion has topped 100,000 for the first time, figures show.

Government data released on Thursday shows that as of 25 July, 104,000 people had arrived in Britain under Britain’s two Ukrainian refugee programmes - 31,300 under the family scheme and 72,700 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

The figures also show that, as of Tuesday, around 198,200 applications have been made for visas, and 166,200 visas have been issued. This leaves 32,000 people still waiting for decisions on their applications, and 62,200 who have been granted but are yet to arrive in the UK.

