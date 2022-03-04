Dock workers have reportedly refused to unload a tanker of Russian gas in Kent as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

The tanker had been due to arrive at a Thames Estuary port in the early hours of Friday morning but was diverted elsewhere following the protest from workers, The Guardian reports.

The Boris Vilkitskiy was headed to the Isle of Grain, carrying liquified natural gas destined for Centrica, which owns energy company British Gas.

More follows