Squatters occupy London mansion ‘owned by Russian oligarch’ in protest at Ukraine war

Zoe Tidman,Lamiat Sabin
Monday 14 March 2022 09:55
<p>Squatters have taken over a property reportedly linked to Russian oligarch in Belgrave</p>

Squatters have taken over a property reportedly linked to Russian oligarch in Belgrave

Squatters have taken over a London mansion allegedly linked to a Russian oligarch amid the war in Ukraine.

Images show a Ukrainian flag hung out a window of the house in Belgrave Square, as well as a sign saying “this property has been liberated”.

Police said they were called to the property at 1am on Monday, and found that “a number of people had gained entry and hung banners from upstairs windows”.

Officers remain at the property, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement later on Monday morning.

More follows...

