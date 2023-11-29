Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ofsted inspectors who downgraded headteacher Ruth Perry’s primary told an inquest into her death that it was “normal” for a headteacher to cry in an inspection, as it was claimed one assessor “sniggered” and used a “mocking” tone in meetings with her.

Berkshire Coroner’s Court heard “there are tears more times than there aren’t” as two out of three inspectors who reviewed Caversham Primary School in Reading gave evidence.

The court previously heard that Ms Perry, 53, broke down in tears and looked in “physical pain” after she learned her school would be downgraded from “outstanding” to “inadequate” on the second day of the inspection in November last year. She took her own life the following January.

On the second day of an inquest into her death, a lawyer for Ms Perry’s devastated family asked inspector Claire Wilkins if her team had considered suspending or slowing down the “fast-paced” inspection in light of the headteacher’s distress.

She told the court: “The distress was like what we would expect from somebody who had been told that there was a possibility that what they were doing wasn’t OK.

“There was no suggestion that it was anything other than a difficult situation for everybody to be in and upset would be expected.”

Her colleague Gavin Evans added: “It was normal behaviour for somebody who was finding an inspection challenging.

Ruth Perry’s family say she took her own life after a report from the watchdog downgraded her school (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“I have witnessed this before as a headteacher with other members of staff who have cried and put their heads down. When you know the grade is going to change and there’s going to be a drastic change to school grading I knew why Ms Perry was behaving like they were (sic).”

Although this was the first inspection he had carried out as a newly trained Ofsted inspector, he said he had seen tears, embarrassment, and frustration in previous inspections, adding: “There are tears more times than there aren’t.”

Ms Perry’s sister Professor Julia Waters previously described the headteacher’s experience with the school’s watchdog as the “worst day of her life”.

Her death a few months later sparked an outcry among headteachers across the country who led widespread calls for Ofsted to revamp its one-word school ratings system.

The inquest heard a school colleague described lead inspector Alan Derry as “mocking and unpleasant”, claiming he “sniggered” in a meeting with school leaders during the two-day inspection.

However, Mr Derry insisted he has a “good understanding of mental health”, adding that he had previously suffered suicidal thoughts himself, noting that pressures on headteachers are “immense”.

He told the hearing on Wednesday: “Professionally while being a headteacher I suffered a significant psychotic episode and that led to me being off school while I went into recovery. I know what it’s like to be suicidal to plan those thoughts.

“And part of me finding the strength to go back to what I was doing and to continue this was really to champion the wellbeing of leaders within schools. Because Ofsted is only part of the pressure that leaders are under and it is immense. I wanted to ensure that my part in that was to do it in a way that was kind.”

He denied that he had left it up to Ms Perry to take care of her own wellbeing after he admitted he had not informed the local authority of her distress. He said he had previously told Ofsted’s duty desk that the headteacher was “blaming herself”.

Caversham Primary was graded as “good” in all areas apart from leadership and management after inspectors spotted safeguarding issues with the school’s record-keeping. This led to an overall grading of “inadequate” and would likely have led to the maintained primary school being forced to become an academy.

He previously said the safeguarding concerns could have been addressed within 30 days.

Given the consequences of an inadequate grading would be “potentially very severe”, Mr Southey, representing Ms Perry’s family, challenged Mr Derry over whether it would have been sensible to “stay” the inspection to allow Ms Perry to seek professional help for her distress.

Mr Derry replied: “No not at all. These were major safeguarding concerns around the safeguarding of children and these needed to be immediately addressed and quickly addressed. And my view at the time was that they would be able to do that quickly. But it didn’t distract at all from the fact that these were significant safeguarding concerns.”

“That’s not acceptable against keeping children safe in education. Yes, it’s a hard judgement for anybody to hear but tis necessary in order to protect the lives of children.”

The inquest, scheduled to last six days, continues.