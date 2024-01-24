Man killed in fight at traffic lights ‘touched hearts of everyone he met’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a 30-year-old man who died after being assaulted in an “altercation” at a set of traffic lights has said he “touched the hearts of everyone”.

Sadiq Al-lami, 30, was treated by emergency services at the scene in Didsbury, Manchester, but died a short time later in hospital.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

The victim and suspect are thought to have been travelling in separate vehicles along Kingsway leading up to the incident at the junction of Parrs Wood Lane to Queensway shortly before 1.40am on Tuesday.

Police said an “altercation” took place at a traffic light and the suspect fled the scene in their vehicle.

Paying tribute to Mr Al-lam, his family said: “Sadiq’s warmth and love touched the hearts of everyone that he met. His love and laughter were contagious, and he was always full of life. Sadiq will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”

Specially trained officers are continuing to support the family, who have requested further privacy whilst they grieve for their loss.

Tributes on social media also poured in for the man who was nicknamed by family and friends as ‘Pitbull’ due to his resemblance to the singer.

“Pitbull man! Rip I just can’t believe what I’ve heard today. The world is just so cruel,” one friend wrote on Facebook.

Another wrote: “Crazy news. Mad I was with u in the afternoon and now your gone. May Allah give you the highest place in junnah.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward by calling 101 or phoning Crimestoppers anonymously.