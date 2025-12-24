Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laying the table for Christmas dinner three months after his teenage son went missing was its own kind of heartbreak.

Peter Boxell remembers 25 December 1988 as a day spent clinging to hope, desperately willing his son Lee to come home. Attempting to will that hope into reality, he laid a place at the table for him. But as darkness fell, the devastating realisation crept in that Lee would not be coming home. He still hasn’t.

“I had hoped Lee might come home or we might hear from him – obviously I wanted him to come home for Christmas,” Mr Boxell told The Independent. “We had an extra space at the table for him for Christmas dinner in case he came home. It was just heartbreaking.”

Mr Boxell is among a number of family members who have opened up about how “horrific” it can be to spend Christmas without a missing loved one, as The Independent’s Christmas campaign, SafeCall, reaches its £165,000 target to launch a new national lifeline for missing young people, alongside the charity Missing People.

open image in gallery Peter Boxell, far left, with his son Lee, far right, and other family members during a Christmas before Lee went missing ( Peter Boxell )

Thanks to an extraordinary outpouring of public support, the free, round-the-clock service can now be established to reach the more than 70,000 children who go missing in the UK each year, offering support, safety and connection when they need it most.

The campaign’s target was reached as The Independent highlights on its Christmas Day front page the people who went missing as children or teenagers, and whose families are still desperately searching for them this festive season.

Lee Boxell, who would now be 52, disappeared on an ordinary, warm late summer’s day on 10 September 1988.

When the sleepy 15-year-old came downstairs at the family home in Cheam still in his pyjamas, Mr Boxell recalled: “I told Lee where we were all going and asked him if he had any plans. He just mumbled something, and I thought, ‘Well, he’s still not really awake yet, so I just won’t worry him.’ We left then – and that was the last time I ever saw Lee.”

It was when darkness fell that evening, and Lee – a “lovely, caring” boy who loved football and never got into trouble – had still not returned home, that the close-knit family began to panic.

open image in gallery People who went missing as children and still have not been found this Christmas. From left, top: Vera Osagiede, Luke Durbin, Lee Boxell and Jerome Thomas. Middle: Andrew Gosden, Carmel Fenech, Katrice Lee and Kadia Diane. Bottom: Jordan Ratcliffe, Alexander Sloley, Mary Flanagan and Mark Garvey ( Missing People )

“It was like a living nightmare,” Mr Boxell said. “We were up all night. We couldn’t sleep, just listening for the phone to ring or the doorbell to ring, thinking Lee would come home – but nothing.”

Searches were launched and appeals issued, with police taking the case especially seriously because there was “no reason” for Lee to go missing, Mr Boxell said. His son had just £10 on him and the clothes he was wearing.

It has now been 37 “very hard” Christmases since that day.

“Christmas is a difficult time for us because we don’t know whether he’s going to come home again or whether he is still alive,” Mr Boxell said. “We always think of Lee at Christmas and wonder where he could be, if he is alive, and if he is safe and well.

open image in gallery The close-knit Boxell family, from left, Christine, Peter, Lindsey and Lee – pictured around the time that Lee went missing 37 years ago ( Peter Boxell )

“But fortunately, I have a daughter, and she’s given us two lovely grandchildren.

“My grandson, especially, reminds me so much of my son. When he was little, I used to call him Lee – I couldn’t help it.”

Deirdre Fenech’s daughter Carmel went missing in 1998, after the 16-year-old was last seen at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court in London.

The three decades since have been horrendous for the family, and Ms Fenech said Christmas remains one of the hardest times.

open image in gallery Mr Boxell pictured with, from left, his daughter Lindsey, grandchildren Abi and Alex, and wife Christine during Christmas 2020 ( Peter Boxell )

“It’s very difficult,” she said. “The first couple of years, I was still buying presents, and we’d put them under the tree, and we’d keep them there.”

Each year, Carmel’s family would add to the pile, Ms Fenech said. “I just couldn’t keep looking at them, and in the end, I gave them all away. Now, I don’t buy anything. I just think if she comes home at Christmas, she doesn’t need a pile of presents under the tree. I will take her in and buy her whatever she wants.”

Natasha Walker’s sister, Katrice Lee, vanished from a supermarket on her second birthday in 1981. That first Christmas, her family wrapped gifts and placed them under the tree in case she came home.

Christmases since then have remained an especially painful time, Ms Walker said.

open image in gallery Deirdre Fenech’s daughter Carmel went missing in 1998 ( Deidre Fenech )

“It’s just really bloody hard,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking because you can see other people’s families celebrating, and although you’re celebrating, you still have that one person missing.

“I’ll never, ever forget Katrice. There’s never going to be a time where I’m not going to get up on Christmas Day and think, ‘Gosh, I wish she was here with me.’”

Ms Walker said Katrice’s birthday and the anniversary of her going missing both fall close to Christmas, which compounds their heartache at this time of year. “It’s always really sad,” she said.

open image in gallery Natasha Walker, left, and her sister Katrice Lee, right, who vanished from a supermarket on her second birthday in 1981 ( Missing People )

“My dad will light a candle every Christmas Eve for Katrice, and I normally light a candle for Katrice.

“It’s just really difficult because there is that one person missing – you’re not sharing the joy of Christmas, and gifts.”

In a message to other families who are also spending Christmas without a missing loved one, Mr Boxell said: “I think they’ve got to try and enjoy Christmas as best they can for the sake of their other family members... [and] to try to think of the good times with their loved one who’s gone missing. I think that’s all they can do, really. We did have lots of good times with our son.”

open image in gallery Peter Boxell, who has been involved with Missing People since its founding, has thrown his support behind the SafeCall campaign ( Missing People )

Mr Boxell, who has been involved with Missing People since its founding and is a longstanding member of the charity’s choir, also threw his support behind the SafeCall campaign.

“I think SafeCall is a brilliant idea, especially for youngsters who are thinking they might have to leave home, or if they’ve already left home,” he said. “If they can call the charity, they’ll be helped enormously. It’s someone to talk to. They’ll help keep them safe, because it is a dangerous world out there.”

Alongside the generosity of our readers, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer threw his backing behind the campaign, joining actor and writer Sir Stephen Fry, campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen, former England football captain Sir David Beckham and presenter Lorraine Kelly.

