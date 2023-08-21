Manhunt after masked gang storm flat and stab family in ‘unprovoked attack’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mum, dad and son were stabbed after masked intruders broke into their flat in an "unprovoked attack".

Police are hunting three suspects following the triple stabbing in Salford, Greater Manchester.

The authorities were called to the scene in the Blackfriars area at around 2.30pm on Friday after receiving reports of people shouting for help.

A woman and two men were found with stab wounds at the property on Velour Close and one of the men has since had surgery on a life-changing injury. The other man and female have been discharged from hospital.

According to Greater Manchester Police, there is still a scene in place and CSI is carrying out a forensic assessment.

An air ambulance landed near the scene and witnesses told the Manchester Evening News that as many as six ambulances and 10 police vans and cars were at the location. Two cars were seen leaving the scene of the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Yanica Weir said: "This appears to be an isolated, targeted and unprovoked attack, in which three men in masks and balaclavas were seen leaving the address on Velour Close following the attack.

"We are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and doing a CCTV trawl from the area, and we are now looking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward.

"If anyone has any CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage in or around Velour Close on Friday 18 August, to please let us know.

You can also contact the police via 101 quoting log number 001978-18082023 or information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.