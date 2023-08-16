New images of suspect in London homophobic attack released by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives have released new images of the suspect wanted after two men were stabbed outside a gay club in a homophobic attack in London.

The victims, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were outside the Two Brewers Bar on Clapham High Street, south London at around 10.15pm on Sunday when they were stabbed in an unprovoked attack that is being treated as a hate crime.

They were treated in hospital but have since been discharged.

Metropolitan Police released a blurry photo of the suspect on Tuesday, but said the new “clearer” images were taken from a route 50 bus in Thornton Heath at approximately 8.30pm, less than two hours before the attack.

Detective chief inspector Jivan Saivb from the local policing team in Lambeth, who is leading the investigation, said: “These images provide a clearer picture of the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack.

“I would urge people to look at these images – do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing? If you can help identify him then please get in touch.”

A popular LGBT+ venue, The Two Brewers is a cabaret bar and dance club offering drag performances, karaoke and live screenings of popular TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

On Sunday evening, the venue had been hosting a cabaret event as part of its Sunday Funday Cabaret. The line-up included performers Mary Mac, Gladys Duffy, Sandra, Marsha Mallow and DJ Demon.

the newly released images were taken from a route 50 bus in Thornton Heath at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday (Metropolitan Police)

One of the victims, who goes by Aniello on his profile, released a statement about the incident on his Instagram account on Tuesday, thanking his family and friends for their messages of support in the wake of the stabbing.

“What today has strengthened in me...more than before...is that I could never, and have never be [sic], prouder, happier, or more comforted by the community I am lucky enough to have as my LGBTQ+ community,” Aniello wrote. “I would never change it for the world.”

PC Hayley Jones who is the dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark added: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive. You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.If you wish to contact the Lambeth and Southwark LGBT+ CLO, contact PC Hayley Jones on 07825101104 or Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk.