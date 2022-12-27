Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fire breaks out in Salford tower block

The high-rise has been evacuated after blaze on 10th floor

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 27 December 2022 10:51
Flames and smoke billow from window after fire breaks out at Salford tower block

A fire has broken out at a tower block in Salford, prompting a vast emergency response.

The blaze broke out at a high-rise in Mulberry Court, near the Salford Precinct shopping centre, on Tuesday morning.

Footage showed flames and smoke billowing from at least one room in the building, on the 10th floor, and witnesses described a “huge” response by firefighters.

The entire building was evacuated, and by 10:30am residents were graudally being allowed back into the building – as firefighters assessed the safety of each floor.

There are no reports of any injuries, and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said that an investigation into the origins of the fire is now under way.

Recommended

“At around 8am on Tuesday 27 December firefighters were called out to a high-rise building fire in Mulberry Court on Mulberry Road, Salford,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Six fire engines were in attendance and the whole building was evacuated whilst firefighters extinguished the fire in a flat on the tenth floor, using six breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

Recommended

“Residents are gradually being allowed back into the building, as each floor is safety assessed. An investigation into the fire is now taking place.”

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in