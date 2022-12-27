Fire breaks out in Salford tower block

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire has broken out at a tower block in Salford, prompting a vast emergency response.

The blaze broke out at a high-rise in Mulberry Court, near the Salford Precinct shopping centre, on Tuesday morning.

Footage showed flames and smoke billowing from at least one room in the building, on the 10th floor, and witnesses described a “huge” response by firefighters.

The entire building was evacuated, and by 10:30am residents were graudally being allowed back into the building – as firefighters assessed the safety of each floor.

There are no reports of any injuries, and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said that an investigation into the origins of the fire is now under way.

“At around 8am on Tuesday 27 December firefighters were called out to a high-rise building fire in Mulberry Court on Mulberry Road, Salford,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Six fire engines were in attendance and the whole building was evacuated whilst firefighters extinguished the fire in a flat on the tenth floor, using six breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

“Residents are gradually being allowed back into the building, as each floor is safety assessed. An investigation into the fire is now taking place.”

