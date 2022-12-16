Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.

Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.

Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.

The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.

Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.

Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in Braintree, Essex, very shortly later.

Today Sali’s sister Eli Sokolaj said: “We still can’t quite believe what happened and how Sali has been taken from us.

“The last few weeks and trying to come to terms with his death and that he’ll no longer be in our lives, but particularly his children’s, has been incredibly traumatic.

“It’s almost impossible to find the words to describe the hurt and pain we feel.

“We have so many questions and all we hope for now at least is that we can get some answers.”

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has since been launched into the incident which took place on Nov 21.

The two officers arrived at the address on Clock House Way at 11.30am. Sali died less than two hours later at 1.15pm at the scene.

The circumstances of why the police were called to that address and Sali’s involvement have not yet been shared by police.

Sali’s partner Leonora Mafra, 31, is now left to raise their three children alone- Akil, eight, Egilson, six, and Fabio aged five.

Sali’s sister Eli continues: “Sali was such a loving person. He was very family-orientated and adored his Leonora and his children.

“He was also hardworking, outgoing, and generous and nothing was ever too much trouble for him. He would always be there when people needed help.”

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr Byberi. We have contacted them to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“When a person dies following police contact, it’s important that we carry out a thorough and independent investigation which will examine all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“After being notified by the force, IOPC investigators attended the address and assumed control of a forensic examination of the scene.

“IOPC investigators also attended the police post-incident procedures, where officers involved provided their accounts.

“We will continue to gather evidence to enable us to piece together the events that took place.”

Specialist law firm Irwin Mitchell is now working with the family to help find them answers.

Juliet Spender, the lawyer at Irwin Mitchell supporting Sali’s family, said: “While it’s only right that a thorough investigation into what happened is held, Sali’s loved ones understandably have a number of concerns about the events that unfolded on the day he died.

“We’re now supporting the family at this distressing time to help investigate the circumstances surrounding Sali’s death and provide them with the answers they deserve.”