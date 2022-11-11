Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A public inquiry into the Salisbury novichok attack aims to establish whether the British government was “right or not” to name the Russian state responsible, its chair has said.

It will look at the events leading up to the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was poisoned with novichok almost four months after the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal in March 2018.

Lord Hughes, the former Supreme Court judge leading the probe, said “a good deal of sensitive material” from police and the security services would have to be considered in closed hearings.

When a lawyer representing victim Dawn Sturgess’ family said that the government had been in a “strong position to make public statements” on responsibility for the attack in 2018, the chair replied: “Part of my function is to find out if they were right or not.”

A week after the Skripal poisoning, then prime minister Theresa May told parliament they were “poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia”.

“The government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and Yulia Skripal,” she added.

The Kremlin has consistently denied involvement and Russian state media aired an interview with two alleged GRU agents accused of carrying out the poisoning, who claimed they had been in Salisbury on the day to visit the cathedral “famous for its 123-metre spire”.

The public inquiry has been repeatedly delayed because of security issues around the evidence that led the Metropolitan Police to accuse the two men and a third Russian spy of orchestrating the poisoning of Mr Skripal.

The former double agent and his daughter Yulia survived the initial novichok attack, but Ms Sturgess died in July 2018 after being poisoned with the same nerve agent.

Police said her partner, Charlie Rowley, had recovered a counterfeit perfume bottle containing the substance that had been discarded in Salisbury and gave it to the 44-year-old mother as a gift.

The inquest into her death was converted into a public inquiry last year, because of the need for powers to consider sensitive material in closed hearings.

But a date has not been set for the inquiry to start and Ms Sturgess’ relatives have expressed frustration at the delay.

Dawn Sturgess (Handout/PA) (PA Media)

Michael Mansfield KC, representing the family, said they were “concerned” that there had not been any date set for the full inquiry to start, and that it may not be until 2024.

“We ask that pressure be placed on everybody and if there is a need for more resources perhaps now is the time to indicate that,” he told Friday’s hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice.

“Appreciating, as the family do, the national security issues and the amount of work being put in, they would emphasise the time lapse is already considerable.”

The previous chair of the inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett, had to be replaced after she was appointed to lead the national Covid inquiry last year and she warned Priti Patel of “unnecessary delay” in September 2021.

Andrew O'Connor KC, counsel to the inquiry, said work had sped up after the government dropped demands for a “preliminary security review” of documents before police could hand them to the inquiry’s legal team.

“The process has become unblocked,” he said. “Whereas before we were receiving very small numbers of documents for review, now we are receiving their material in very significant volumes.”

Mr O’Connor said 23,000 documents and items had been reviewed so far but that thousands more were expected.

Cathryn McGahey KC, representing the government, said it recognised the urgency but did not want to risk the sharing of material that could enable a “hostile state or terrorist to prepare another attack”.

Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Show all 19 1 /19 Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack CCTV – Salisbury train station The two suspects charged in relation to the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal at Salisbury train station at 16:11hrs on 03 March 2018 Metropolitan Police Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Suspects Suspects Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov, Russian nationals, approximately 40 years old, who travelled on a Russian passport. It is likely that they were travelling under aliases and that these are not their real names Metropolitan Police Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Evidence Bottle and applicator recovered by police from Charlie Rowley’s address in Muggleton Road Metropolitan Police Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Evidence A counterfeit perfume box that was discovered by nerve agent victim Charlie Rowley, who later gave it, and the bottle inside, to his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess Metropolitan Police/AFP/Getty Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Rowley has previously said he felt lucky to be alive after giving a perfume bottle that contained the nerve agent Novichok to his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess, who later died Metropolitan Police/AFP/Getty Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Suspeccts The CPS has issued European Arrest Warrants for the extradition of 'Boshirov' and 'Petrov' in connection with the Novichok poisoning attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March Metropolitan Police/PA Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack CCTV – ‘Boshirov' at Gatwick airport Movements in detail - At 3pm on Friday, 2 March, the suspects arrived at Gatwick airport, having flown from Moscow on Aeroflot flight SU2588 Metropolitan Police Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack CCTV – ‘Petrov’ at Gatwick airport From the airport it is believed that they travelled by train into London, arriving at Victoria station at approximately 5.40pm Metropolitan Police Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack CCTV – Salisbury train station, 11:48hrs on 4 March 2018 They then travelled on London public transport to Waterloo station and were in the area between approximately 6pm and 7pm. They travelled to the City Stay Hotel in Bow Road, East London, where they stayed on Friday, 2 March, and Saturday, 3 March. On Saturday, 3 March, they left the hotel and took the underground to Waterloo station, arriving at approximately 11.45am, where they caught a train to Salisbury, arriving at approximately 2.25pm Metropolitan Police Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack City Stay Hotel in Bow Road Police officers stand outside the City Stay Hotel in Bow where on Sunday, 4 March, 'Boshirov' and 'Petrov' made the same journey from the hotel as they did the previous day, again using the underground from Bow to Waterloo station at approximately 8.05am, before continuing their journey by train to Salisbury Getty Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack CCTV – Wilton Road, Salisbury, 11:58hrs on 4 March 2018 CCTV shows them in the vicinity of Mr Skripal’s house and we believe that they contaminated the front door with Novichok Metropolitan Police Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack CCTV – Fisherton Road CCTV image of both suspects on Fisherton Road, Salisbury at 13:05hrs on 4 March, 2018 Metropolitan Police Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack CCTV – Salisbury train station, 13:50hrs on 4 March 2018 They left Salisbury and returned to Waterloo Station, arriving at approximately 4.45pm and boarded the London Underground at approximately 6.30pm to London Heathrow Airport Metropolitan Police Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack CCTV – Heathrow airport security, 19:28hrs on 4 March 2018 From Heathrow Airport, they returned to Moscow on Aeroflot flight SU2585, departing at 10.30pm Metropolitan Police/PA Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Scene investigations The police investigation was carried out over 6 months. Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on March 4 in a critical condition on a bench outside the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury AFP Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Victims Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, right, and his daughter Yulia Rex Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Victims Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey who rushed to the aid of the Skripals was also taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling ill when attempting to help them PA Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Victims Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother of three, died after falling ill when partner Charlie Rowley gave her a perfume bottle that contained the nerve agent Novichok Facebook/AFP/Getty Police release images of suspects in connection with Salisbury attack Scene investigations The home of Charlie Rowley in Muggleton Road, Amesbury, where he and Dawn Sturgess were exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok PA

“There has been no delay in the sense of needlessly wasted time but the process of disclosure does take time and careful thought,” she added.

Lord Hughes said the ongoing disclosure process between different parties in the inquiry meant that he could not yet name a date for full hearings to start.

He said a timetable would be set at the next preliminary hearing, due in late March 2023, and that hearings were likely to be split between Salisbury and London.

Two GRU agents, Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, were charged with launching the attack on Mr Skripal in September 2018, but had flown back to Russia immediately after the attempted assassination.

A third GRU agent was charged in September 2021. Denis Sergeev, who travelled to the UK under the alias Sergey Fedotov, is believed to have commanded the two GRU agents who carried out the poisoning from a London hotel.

The men are subject to Interpol red notices and European Arrest Warrants, but the prospect of them leaving Russia or being extradited appears slim as the Kremlin continues to deny any involvement.