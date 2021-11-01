Salisbury train crash: Driver suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after being trapped in cabin
Thirteen passengers treated in hospital after collision
Joe Sommerlad
Monday 01 November 2021 14:22 comments
The driver of one of the trains involved in Sunday’s crash near Salisbury in Wiltshire has been left with “life-changing” injuries after having to be cut out of his cab and taken to hospital, according to police.
More follows...
