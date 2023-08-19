Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Crew member dies after falling from cruise ship

Viking Cruises confirmed today that an unnamed 40-year-old man died

Matt Drake
Saturday 19 August 2023 22:50
Comments
<p>Saltburn Pier, Invergordon in Ross-shire</p>

Saltburn Pier, Invergordon in Ross-shire

(Google)

A man has fallen to his death from a cruise ship docked at a Scottish pier.

The incident happened aboard the Viking Mars at 11am yesterday while it was anchored at Saltburn Pier, Invergordon in Ross-shire.

Two ambulances, a trauma team and an air ambulance attended and a man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries.

Viking Cruises, which owns and operates the vessel, confirmed today that the unnamed crewman, aged 40, has died. According to the BBC, the Health and Safety Executive is investigating the incident.

In a statement, the company said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm a crew member passed away following an incident in Scotland on 18 August.

Recommended

"We shared our deepest sympathies with the crew member’s family and are working to ensure they have the support they need during this difficult time.

"Viking’s focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our crew and guests.

"Our operations team is working with local authorities to determine how this occurred."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday, 18 August, 2023, police received a report of a man having fallen from a ship at Saltburn Pier in Invergordon.

"Emergency services attended and the man was taken by helimed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call to attend an incident in Invergordon. We dispatched two ambulances, our trauma team, an air ambulance and a critical care paramedic to the scene. We airlifted one male patient in his 40s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in