Crew member dies after falling from cruise ship

A man has fallen to his death from a cruise ship docked at a Scottish pier.

The incident happened aboard the Viking Mars at 11am yesterday while it was anchored at Saltburn Pier, Invergordon in Ross-shire.

Two ambulances, a trauma team and an air ambulance attended and a man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries.

Viking Cruises, which owns and operates the vessel, confirmed today that the unnamed crewman, aged 40, has died. According to the BBC, the Health and Safety Executive is investigating the incident.

In a statement, the company said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm a crew member passed away following an incident in Scotland on 18 August.

"We shared our deepest sympathies with the crew member’s family and are working to ensure they have the support they need during this difficult time.

"Viking’s focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our crew and guests.

"Our operations team is working with local authorities to determine how this occurred."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday, 18 August, 2023, police received a report of a man having fallen from a ship at Saltburn Pier in Invergordon.

"Emergency services attended and the man was taken by helimed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call to attend an incident in Invergordon. We dispatched two ambulances, our trauma team, an air ambulance and a critical care paramedic to the scene. We airlifted one male patient in his 40s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”