Tributes pour in for ‘good guy’ footballer killed by van on Christmas night out

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who was killed after being hit by a van while on a night out in Derbyshire has been described as “one of the good guys”.

Samuel Wilson, 26, was struck along with two other men on Market Place, Ilkeston, just after 2am on Saturday 16 December.

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries and are now recovering at home.

A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder by Derbyshire Police, and remained in custody on Sunday night.

Mr Wilson’s sister said there are “no words” to describe the family’s loss on a JustGiving page which has raised more than £7,000.

She said: “Our hearts will forever be broken, and there are no words to describe the huge hole it has left in all of our hearts.”

Mr Wilson, a keen footballer, played for local Sunday league side Curzon Football Club and won player of the season last year. He was on a night out with teammates when the tragedy happened.

The club, which are in the Euro Scoccer Long Eaton Sunday League, said in a statement: “We’ve not just lost a player, we’ve lost a friend, a brother, a son, a boyfriend and all round one of life’s good guys, his impact on all of our lives will never be forgotten!

“Sam we love you and we will all miss you. Until we meet again keep looking down on us with that infectious smile. Love you mate from all at Afc curzon.”

Detectives said Mr Wilson’s family have asked for privacy while they “continue to come to terms with their loss”.

Detective chief inspector Matt Croome, of Derbyshire Constabulary, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have a team of officers working to establish the events of that night, which has included viewing CCTV footage from around the Market Place that night.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward and spoken to us as part of our inquiries so far.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have any information about reports of an altercation at the Market Inn shortly before the incident.

“Any information you have could be vital to our investigation.”

A large crime scene was in place after the collision, but the area reopened on Saturday evening. Police patrols in the area continue and detectives have asked anyone with concerns to speak to them.

Contact the force on its website or on 101 or social media quoting reference number 23*771155. To remain anonymous, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.