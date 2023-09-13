Father and stepmother of Sara Sharif, 10, fly back to UK in murder probe
Detectives to quiz trio who fled before girl’s body found
The runaway father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking, Surrey, are flying back to the UK to face police questioning, sources say.
Detectives want to question Urfan Sharif, 41, Beinash Batool, 29, and Faisal Malik, 28, who all travelled to Islamabad the day before Sara Sharif’s body was found.
Sara was found dead by officers called to the family home by her fugitive father from overseas, and a murder investigation was then launched.
A post-mortem examination found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.
The girl’s birth mother told of the grief she felt when she went to identify her daughter’s body in the mortuary. Olga Sharif said: “One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised.
“Even now, when I close my eyes I can see what my baby looked like.”
It is believed Urfan Sharif travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan, with his partner and his brother on 9 August. There were five children with them aged between a year and 13.
It’s believed they boarded a flight from Pakistan, travelling via Dubai, and are due to land at Gatwick airport around 7.45pm on Wednesday.
Sara’s grandfather, Muhammad Sharif, says her death was an accident and that the trio fled the UK out of fear.
Surrey Police said on Tuesday that they were working to secure the safe return of Sara’s five siblings from Pakistan after a court ruled the children would be temporarily moved to a government childcare facility.
The force said it had been working with Surrey County Council and international authorities after the Pakistani court made the ruling.
It is unclear where the children will ultimately be sent or for how long they may be kept in the facility.
The children were taken from the home of Sara’s grandfather in a police raid at his property in Jhelum, Pakistan, on Monday, before later being returned.
Last week, Ms Batool said she and Mr Sharif were willing to co-operate with UK authorities over the case.