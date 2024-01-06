Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson visited Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in Florida at least once, according to court documents released on Friday.

Juan 'John' Alessi, who worked at Epstein's home in Palm Beach for about ten years in the 1990s, testified in 2009 that he had seen Ms Ferguson visiting the house alongside the Duke of York, though only "for a short time".

If true, the claim adds new detail to the relationship between the Duchess of York and the disgraced financier, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Mr Alessi's testimony was first made public years ago, but his reference to Ms Ferguson appears to have gone unnoticed until this week when they were reproduced as part of a torrent of newly unsealed court documents.

The files contain more than 100 mentions of Andrew, who has been accused of sexual assault but strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

The Independent has asked Ms Ferguson for comment via her charity Sarah's Trust.

Ms Ferguson, who divorced from Andrew in 1996 but has remained close ever since has long been criticised for her association with Epstein.

The well-connected financier once gave her £15,000 to help pay off her debts, in a transaction which she later called a "gigantic error".

Last May, The Daily Mail reported that Ms Ferguson had visited Epstein in New York City in February 2010, while he was still under house arrest for having sex with underage girls.

In his testimony, Mr Alessi said that both the Duchess and Duke of York were "friends" of Epstein's and had also visited his Florida home together.

Asked if they ever received massages while staying there, Mr Alessi said: "Prince Andrew did. I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time.

"I don't think she slept in there. I cannot remember. I think she was visiting Wellington and she came to the house and we met her.

"But Prince Andrew, yes – Prince Andrew spent weeks with us."