Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Saudi authorities arrest man who traveled to Mecca to perform pilgrimage for Queen

Pilgrims are prohibited from performing umrah on behalf of deceased non-Muslims.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 15 September 2022 10:16
Comments
Music will act as ‘golden thread of history’ during Queen’s funeral procession

A Yemeni man was arrested by Saudi authorities after he claimed to have travelled to Mecca to perform an umrah, or pilgrimage, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

The man was arrested after he posted a video of him on social media dedicating the pilgrimage to the Queen, which was shot inside the premises of Mecca's Grand Mosque, considered to be the holiest place in Islam where non-Muslims are prohibited.

The Queen died at Balmoral, Scotland, on 8 September aged 96 after serving for 70 years as Britain’s head of the state, the longest-reigning monarch in the country’s history.

The video shows the Yemeni national holding a banner which read: “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask god to accept her in heaven and among the righteous.”

The footage was widely shared on social media, prompting outrage from conservative Muslims, who demanded his arrest.

Recommended

He was later arrested for "violating the regulations and instructions" for the pilgrimage, the Saudi police said late on Monday. The man was then referred to the public prosecutor to face charges.

Saudi Arabia bars pilgrims to Mecca from carrying banners or chanting slogans and performing umrah on behalf of deceased non-Muslims.

The interior ministry of Saudi Arabia in a statement said that security forces “arrested a resident of Yemeni nationality who appeared in a video clip carrying a banner inside the Grand Mosque, violating the regulations and instructions for umrah.”

“He was arrested, legal measures were taken against him and he was referred to the public prosecution.”

Meanwhile, the Queen’s coffin reached Westminster Hall on Wednesday after King Charles III and the royal family marched behind as it was transported from Buckingham Palace in a procession.

Recommended

Thousands of people queued through the night to get into the Palace of Westminster to see the Queen lying in state.

Her lying-in-state period will continue till her state funeral on Monday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in