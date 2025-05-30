Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigations are to continue this weekend after two next-door neighbours were found dead in a quiet cul-de-sac in Scarborough.

Police were called on Monday to the sudden death of a 69-year-old man on Gatesgarth Close, just five days after the death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.

The two men’s deaths are being treated as unexplained, and residents at two properties on the street were evacuated as a precaution.

In an update on Friday, four days after the second fatality, North Yorkshire Police said searches were continuing and a police presence would remain at the scene over the weekend until the investigation is completed.

open image in gallery The deaths at Gatesgarth Close are still being investigated ( Google Maps )

There is no suggestion that there is any risk to the wider community and enquiries so far have not led to any change in this position, police said.

A cordon had been put in place at the two properties while an examination with specialist officers took place, with tests being carried out to determine the presence of any environmental factors that may have led to their deaths.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “Searches are continuing at properties in Gatesgarth Close in Scarborough today (30 May) and a police presence will remain at the scene over the weekend until all work at the properties has been completed.

“To recap, on Monday 26 May, police were called to the sudden death of a 69-year-old man. Officers became concerned as the death followed a similar incident on 21 May when emergency services were called to the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.

“The investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances that led to their deaths and the cause.

“At this time there is no suggestion that there is any risk to the wider community and our enquiries so far have not led to any change in this position.

“Our thanks go to local people, in particular the residents of Gatesgarth Close for their patience and understanding while we remain at the scene.

“Our thoughts remain with the men’s families who are being supported by specially trained officers at this sad time.”