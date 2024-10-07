Major incident as school bus crashes carrying 43 schoolchildren

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A school bus carrying 43 schoolchildren has crashed in Northern Ireland, paramedics have said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) declared a major incident on Monday following the crash in County Down.

As well as a number of minor injuries four patients require hospital treatment, the ambulance service said.

The service said it had dispatched multiple emergency vehicles to the scene in Carrowdore, including an air ambulance, and urged members of the public only to call 999 in life-threatening situations while they respond to the accident.

Northern Ireland’s fire and rescue service said it had sent five vehicles and a specialist team to the “scene of a road traffic collision involving an overturned bus” on the Ballyblack Road East, in Newtownards.

Police also urged motorists to avoid the area as they reported that officers were at the scene “of a one vehicle road traffic collision”.

In its statement, the ambulance service said: “NIAS continues to deal with major incident in Carrowdore. Latest information would indicate that 43 school children on the bus +1 driver. 4 patients will require hospital treatment and the rest should be discharged at scene.”

Local SDLP representative Will Polland alleged that concerns had been raised multiple times about the road where the crash occurred.

Mr Polland told the BBC: “First responders were on the scene as quick as possible and we are incredibly grateful for that. Our hearts and prayers go out, not just to those who are unfortunately involved, but those who have responded. We are keeping everyone in our hearts and minds at this point.”

He added: “This road has had concerns about it raised multiple times.

“I send all my prayers out to everyone involved in the incident. It is an absolute tragedy.”

