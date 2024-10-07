Carrowdore school bus crash latest: Four in hospital after vehicle overturns with 43 pupils on board
More than 40 passengers were on a bus involved in a ‘major incident’ at Carrowdore
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Four people have been taken to hospital after a school bus carrying more than 40 children overturned in Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the bus crashed in County Down with 44 people onboard, with eight treated at the scene near Carrowdore for their injuries.
Images showed the bus overturned in a field, and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service described it as a major incident, with paramedics, firefighters and police all rushed to the scene.
The mother of a 12-year-old boy on the bus, who sustained an injury to his head and is a pupil at Strangford Integrated College, said she could hear pupils screaming over the phone after the vehicle turned over.
The road is closed and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
Local SDLP politician Will Polland alleged that concerns had been raised multiple times about the road where the crash occurred.
Follow here for the latest updates
First Ards Presbyterian Church: ‘Our hearts and our prayers go out'
A Facebook post from First Ards Presbyterian Church said they were thinking of everyone involved.
The post continued: “Our hearts and our prayers go out to all the students, families and staff who are affected.
“For those in our youth ministries who go to the school, please know we’re especially holding you close in prayer right now.
“If anyone needs a chat, support, or just someone to listen, don’t hesitate to reach out. We’re here for you.”
43 school children injured, ambulance say
The double-decker bus was carrying more that 60 passengers, and the NIAS said 43 school children on the bus and one driver are injured, four of those will require hospital treatment.
Pictured: Bus crash on Ballyblack Road East
Concerns about road where bus crashed raised multiple times, local SDLP representative says
Local SDLP representative Will Polland said concerns had been raised multiple times about the road where the crash occurred.
He told the BBC: “First responders were on the scene as quick as possible and we are incredibly grateful for that.
“Our hearts and prayers go out, not just to those who are unfortunately involved, but those who have responded.
“We are keeping everyone in our hearts and minds at this point.”
He added: “This road has had concerns about it raised multiple times.
“I send all my prayers out to everyone involved in the incident.
“It is an absolute tragedy.”
Public urged to avoid attending Ulster Hospital
Members of the public who do not require emergency care have been urged to avoid attending Ulster Hospital as staff deal with people injured in the Carrowdore bus incident.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for the South Eastern Trust said the hospital is responding to a major incident involving a bus earlier on Monday afternoon.
“Our staff in the emergency department are preparing to treat anyone who needs our care,” the statement said.
“We would ask any patient not requiring emergency care to please use alternative services. If your condition is life-threatening, please visit the Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital as normal.”
Eight people with ‘significant’ injuries and more than 50 with minor injuries
In an updated statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said of those on board, more than 50 had sustained minor injuries, or were uninjured, while eight people were being treated at the scene for more significant injuries.
“A bus carrying more than 60 passengers has overturned,” said the statement.
“NIAS has despatched multiple resources to the scene including doctors, emergency crews, advanced paramedics, rapid response paramedics, ambulance officers and the Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board.
“Over 50 of the passengers have minor injuries, if any, with eight patients being treated for more significant injuries at the scene.
“The situation is ongoing and NIAS will release more information as it becomes available.”
Specialist rescue team arrive at the scene
A specialist rescue team is at the scene of a serious bus crash in Co Down.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five fire appliances and the specialist rescue team are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving an overturned bus on the Ballyblack Road East, Newtownards.”
Major incident declared
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Servce (NIAS) said it is dealing with a “major incident” involving a bus with up to 70 passengers in Co Down.
In a social media post, the ambulance service said: “NIAS is currently dealing with a major incident at Carrowdore involving a bus with up to 70 passengers.
“NIAS has dispatched multiple resources to the scene.
“Please only call 999 if your situation is life-threatening while we deal with this incident.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments