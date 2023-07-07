Everything we know about Wimbledon car crash as girl killed and 15 injured

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Land Rover has crashed into a primary school in Wimbledon leaving one dead and more than a dozen others injured on the last day of term, with a number of those understood to be fighting for their lives.

Police said an eight-year-old girl had died, while 15 people were injured in the crash at Wilberforce House, The Study Preparatory School on Camp Road. Earlier, officers said at least seven children and two adults had been harmed.

Pictures from the scene show a huge emergency services presence with police, ambulance and fire service workers responding to the “major incident”.

The force confirmed an investigation into what happened is underway, adding the incident is not being treated as terror-related (PA)

The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Thursday.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

View more

What happened?

The Metropolitan Police said it was called at 9.54am to reports a car had crashed into a building at the school.

London Fire Brigade attended the scene, along with 15 ambulances and an air ambulance.

It is understood the Land Rover was being driven by a woman who suffered a medical incident, reported the Evening Standard. Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene but would not confirm any more about the possible cause of the crash.

The gold Land Rover reportedly crashed through an “end-of-term tea party”, with reports to The Mirror claiming “the children were sat on the grass with their teachers” when the car ploughing into them.

The London Ambulance Service said 16 people were treated at the scene.

Who are the victims?

An eight-year-old girl has died but her identity has not yet been revealed. Some 15 people were injured in the incident and treated at the scene, while 10 were taken to hospital.

A number of those injured are being treated as critical, according to Stephen Hammond, the Conservative MP for Wimbledon.

Where is the school?

Wilberforce House, The Study Preparatory School, is located on Camp Road in Wimbledon, South London.

The school, which costs £5,565 per term, is for girls aged four to 11 and sits on Wimbledon Common. It is just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament.

Wimbledon resident Julie Atwood said: “My daughter used to go to this school. It’s a girls’ school. Wimbledon is like a little village. For this to happen in Wimbledon is unheard of. It’s terrible.”

What have the police said?

Police are not treating the incident as terror-related.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, local police commander for southwest London, said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.

“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.”

A large police cordon is in place stretching onto Wimbledon Common where officers are moving dog walkers and passers-by away from the scene. An air ambulance was at the edge of the Common while a number of ambulances were parked nearby in the hours after the crash.

Pictures from the scene show a huge emergency services presence as personnel have been responding to the “major incident” at Wilberforce House, The Study Preparatory School on Camp Road on Thursday morning (BBC)

What have local politicians said?

The prime minister’s official spokesman said Rishi Sunak thanked the emergency services for their swift response.

The spokesman said: “The prime minister’s deepest condolences are with the family of the girl who has tragically lost her life.

“His thoughts are with all those injured and involved in the horrific collision in Wimbledon this morning.

“This will have been a terrifying experience for all of the children, staff and parents.m

Mr Hammond said he was “very concerned” to hear about the “major incident”, adding: “My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study.”

Scenes in Wimbledon, south London, where a car has collided with a primary school building (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

He told the BBC: “Extraordinarily distressing and tragic incident on the last day of term … there has actually been a major incident declared. The air ambulance, the ambulance, the fire services, and the police are all in attendance.”

“The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical.”

A Land Rover has crashed into a primary school in Wimbledon leaving seven children and two adults injured, police have said (PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the incident as “devastating” and said: “My heart goes out to everyone affected.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was “saddened to hear about the tragic incident at the school in Wimbledon this morning”, adding in a tweet: “My thoughts are with everyone affected. I would like to thank emergency responders at the scene. It is important they are now able to carry out their investigation.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper tweeted: “Thinking of all the families, pupils and staff affected by the terrible incident at a primary school in Wimbledon this morning. Thank you to the emergency services on site for their swift response.”

Stephen Hammond, the Conservative MP for Wimbledon, said he understands a “number of those are being treated as critical” in a “major incident” that happened on the last day of term (Sky News)

Wilberforce House, The Study Preparatory School have declined to comment to The Independent.