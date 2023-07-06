Several people are being treated after a car crashed into a school on Camp Road (Google)

Emergency services are treating several people at a primary school in southwest London after a car crashed into the building.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 9.54am an incident on Camp Road in Wimbledon and attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The London Fire Brigade also confirmed they were on the scene, with two fire engines and two fire rescue units in attendance.

Merton Police wrote on Twitter: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

“We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.

“Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”

The Study Prep Wimbledon, also known as Wilberforce House, which is located on Camps Road, declined to comment when asked about the incident.

Camps Road is about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is currently taking place.