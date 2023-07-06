Wimbledon car crash latest: Children among nine injured after Land Rover crashes into primary school
Visuals show several emergency services vehicle outside the girls’ prep school in Wimbledon after a Land Rover crashed into the building on Thursday
Seven children and two adults have been injured after a Land Rover crashed into an all-girls’ prep school in Wimbledon, as multiple people are fighting for their lives.
More than 20 emergency services vehicles were present outside The Study Prep Wimbledon school on Camp Road, as Merton Police confirmed it is not treating the incident as “terror-related”.
Conservative MP for Wimbledon, Stephen Hammond told the BBC the “extraordinarily distressing” incident occurred on the final day of term.
“The air ambulance, the ambulance, the fire services, and the police are all in attendance,” Mr Hammond said. “The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical.”
The Study Prep Wimbledon, with pupils aged between four and 11, declined to comment on the incident.
The all-girls school is located about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is currently taking place.
Ministers react to ‘tragic’ Wimbledon crash
Home secretary Suella Braverman on Thursday expressed her condolences to those affected by the primary school crash in Wimbledon on Twitter. She also thanked emergency responders outside The Study Prep, adding “ it is important they are now able to carry out their investigation”.
Conservative MP for Chichester and Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan tweeted: “I am deeply concerned by reports of an incident at a primary school in Wimbledon this morning.
“My thoughts are with families, staff and the community involved and I am hugely grateful for the fast action of the emergency services who are currently at the scene.”
Where did the Wimbledon school crash occur?
A map shows the exact location where the Wimbledon primary school crash occurred on Thursday morning.
First visuals show the car that crashed into prep school
First visuals of the car that crashed into The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, as Conservative MP Stephen Hammond described the incident as “extraordinarily distressing and tragic”.
He told the BBC multiple people are seriously injured following Thursday morning’s crash, adding: “The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical.
Seven children and two adults injured, Met confirms
Seven children and two adults have been injured, the Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Independent.
Police not treating incident as terror-related
Police have confirmed that they are not treating the incident as terror-related.
“We are not treating this incident as terror-related”, Merton Police confirmed via Twitter.
“An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.”
Officers pictured responding to car crash at Wimbledon school
Officers, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the incident at around 9.54am on Thursday at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon.
The school, which costs £5,565 per term, is for girls aged four to 11 and sits on Wimbledon Common, just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament.
The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.
“We were called at 9.54am to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.
“Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”
Incident ‘extremely distressing and concerning’, says Wimbledon MP
Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon, told BBC Radio London: “It’s obviously extremely distressing and extremely concerning.”
“I’ve just spoken to the local police, they are in attendance as are both air and paramedics.
“There are a number of casualties, I’m not clear how many. I know the area well, obviously.
“The area is really quite remote, but actually it’s a road that has quite a number of people that drive up and down it to the golf clubs.”
School declines to comment
Police said they were responding to a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon, south London, and several people were being treated at the scene.
“We were called at 09:54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports that a car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road,” London’s Met Police said in a statement.
London ambulance, including the air ambulance, and fire brigade services were also in attendance.
The police said they would provide further updates when possible. The Study Prep Wimbledon, also known as Wilberforce House, which is located on Camps Road, declined to comment when asked about the incident.
Camps Road is about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is currently taking place.
Several people being treated by emergency services
A number of people are being trated at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon after a car crashed into a building.
Merton MPS wrote on Twitter: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.
“We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.
“Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”
