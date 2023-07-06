✕ Close Emergency services attend scene of crash at Wimbledon school

Seven children and two adults have been injured after a Land Rover crashed into an all-girls’ prep school in Wimbledon, as multiple people are fighting for their lives.

More than 20 emergency services vehicles were present outside The Study Prep Wimbledon school on Camp Road, as Merton Police confirmed it is not treating the incident as “terror-related”.

Conservative MP for Wimbledon, Stephen Hammond told the BBC the “extraordinarily distressing” incident occurred on the final day of term.

“The air ambulance, the ambulance, the fire services, and the police are all in attendance,” Mr Hammond said. “The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical.”

The Study Prep Wimbledon, with pupils aged between four and 11, declined to comment on the incident.

The all-girls school is located about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is currently taking place.

