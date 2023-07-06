Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A girl has been killed and several others injured after a Land Rover crashed into a primary school in Wimbledon on the last day of term.

Police also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Thursday.

In the update, the force said a girl had died, while earlier it said seven children and two adults had been injured in the incident at Wilberforce House, The Study Preparatory School on Camp Road.

Pictures from the scene show a huge emergency services presence as personnel have been responding to the “major incident” at Wilberforce House, The Study Preparatory School on Camp Road on Thursday morning (BBC)

Pictures from the scene show a huge emergency services response to the “major incident”. The Metropolitan Police said it was called at 9.54am to reports a car collided with a building at the school, attending the scene alongside London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

The force confirmed an investigation into what happened is underway, adding the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, local police commander for south-west London, said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.

“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.”

It is understood the Land Rover was being driven by a woman who suffered a medical incident, reported the Evening Standard. Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

An air ambulance lands on Wimbledon Common as police and emergency services attend the scene of a car crash at a school (Getty Images)

One witness outside the Wimbledon school said parents had collected their children, with some described as “distraught”.

Zac Powell, who did not give his age or address, told reporters: “I arrived at around quarter past 10, within 15 minutes of the incident happening.

“I saw a lot of distraught parents rushing from the scene on my arrival. Since then I have seen a lot of parents coming and picking up their children with expressions of relief or despair.

“There was quite a lot of damage I could see. Even from a distance.

“Within 15 minutes of my arrival there were armed police response units here at the scene.”

Stephen Hammond, the Conservative MP for Wimbledon, said the “major incident” happened on the last day of term.

Stephen Hammond, the Conservative MP for Wimbledon, said the “major incident” happened on the last day of term (BBC)

Writing on Twitter, he said he is “very concerned” to hear about the “major incident”, adding: “My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study.”

Mr Hammond told BBC News: “Extraordinarily distressing and tragic incident on the last day of term.

He added: “The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical.”

The Study Prep is an all-girls primary school. Wilberforce House caters to pupils from Reception to Year 3, which is usually from four to eight years old.

Wilberforce House, The Study Preparatory School have declined to comment to The Independent.

More follows on this breaking story...