Land Rover crashes into primary school in Wimbledon injuring children and adults

A Land Rover has crashed into a primary school in southwest London leaving children and adults injured, police have said.

Officers are currently responding to the “serious” incident on Camp Road, Wimbledon as several victims are being treated at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 9.54am on Thursday morning to reports a car collided with a building at the school.

London Ambulance Service confirmed they have “sent a number of resources to the scene”. London's Air Ambulance is also in attendance.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

The London Fire Brigade have confirmed they are also on the scene. The brigade said two fire engines and two fire rescue units are in attendance.

More follows on this breaking story...