Heavy snowfall and freezing conditons has forced dozens of schools across northern England and Scotland to close on Wednesday.
Following a night when the UK was hit by near record-low temperatures, headteachers in some regions made the decision to close the school gates in the morning.
And after the mercury fell to -13C in central Scotland, forcasters are predicting freezing conditions and snow will continue for much of Britain this week.
A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across the whole country over the past few days, making it 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.
Follow live updates on the snow and ice warnings across the UK by clicking here
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across Scotland, much of northern England and parts of North Wales until Thursday, then more mild temperatures are forecast along with wind and rain.
The conditions saw schools in Scotland close on Monday and Tuesday - before on Wednesday dozens more in England also shut.
Here is our list of closed schools that will be updatd through the morning:
If you don’t see your school, and know it is closed, contact us at alexander.ross@independent.co.uk
Aberdeenshire
Anna Ritchie School
Auchenblae School
Auchterless School
Banchory-Devenick School
Banff Primary School
Bervie School
Boddam School
Bracoden School
Buchanhaven Primary School
Burnhaven School
Carronhill School
Catterline School
Chapel of Garioch School
Clerkhill School
Craigievar School
Crimond School
Crossroads Nursery, Durris
Crudie School
Cultercullen School
Dales Park School
Daviot School
Drumblade School
Dunnottar School
Durris School
Fetterangus School
Fettercairn School
Finzean School
Fordyce School
Forgue School
Fraserburgh Academy
Fraserburgh North School
Fraserburgh South Park School
Fyvie School
Gordon Schools (The)
Insch School
Inverallochy School
Johnshaven School
King Edward School
Kininmonth School
Kinneff School
Lairhillock School
Largue School
Laurencekirk School
Lochpots School
Longside School
Luthermuir School
Macduff Primary School
Marykirk School
Maud School
Mearns Academy
Meethill School
Meldrum Academy
Meldrum School
Methlick School
Mill O’ Forest School
Mintlaw Academy
Mintlaw School
Monquhitter School
New Deer School
New Pitsligo and St John’s School
Ordiquhill School
Peterhead Academy
Peterhead Central School
Pitfour School
Pitmedden School
Port Erroll School
Rathen School
Rayne North School
Redmyre School
Rhynie School
Rosehearty School
Rothienorman School
Sandhaven School
Skene School
St Andrews School, Fraserburgh
St Combs School
St Cyrus School
St Fergus School
Strichen School
Stuartfield School
Tarves School
Tipperty School
Turriff Academy
Turriff Primary School
Tyrie School
Udny Green School
Westfield School
Whitehills School
Cumbria
Lakes School
John Ruskin School
Langdale CofE School
Lancashire
Gisburn Primary School
Leck St Perer’s Church of England Primary
Bradley Primary School
Higham St John’s Church of England Primary School
Loneshaye Junior School
Marsden Community Primary School
Nelson Mcmillan Nursery School
Pendle View Primary School
Reedley Primary School
Watefroot Primary School
Merseyside
Gateacre School
Archbishop Blanch
Riverside Primary
St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School
Holly Lodge Girl’s College
Dixons Broadgreen Academy
St Francis Xavier’s College
The Blue Coat School
Our Lady of the Assumption Primary School
Belle Vale Primary
New Brighton Primary School
Oldershaw School
LIPA Primary and High School
LIPA Sixth Form College
Bidston Avenue Primary School
Faith Primary School
Everton Nursery School and Family Centre
Park Primary School
Calderstones School
Clifford Holroyde Specialist SEN College
The Mosslands School
Childwall Sports and Science Academy
King David High School
Princes Primary School
Palmerston school
Phoenix Primary
Childwall Abbey School
Clifford Holroyde School
Hope School
Abbots Lea School
St Anne’s Stanley Primary
Sandfield Park School
Mosspits Lane Primary School
Millstead School
Redbridge High School
Pinehurst School
West derby school
Ernest Cookson school
Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Primary
