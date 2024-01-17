Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heavy snowfall and freezing conditons has forced dozens of schools across northern England and Scotland to close on Wednesday.

Following a night when the UK was hit by near record-low temperatures, headteachers in some regions made the decision to close the school gates in the morning.

And after the mercury fell to -13C in central Scotland, forcasters are predicting freezing conditions and snow will continue for much of Britain this week.

A snowy scene in Aviemore, Scotland - dozens of schools have been forced to close because of the conditions (PA)

A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across the whole country over the past few days, making it 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across Scotland, much of northern England and parts of North Wales until Thursday, then more mild temperatures are forecast along with wind and rain.

The conditions saw schools in Scotland close on Monday and Tuesday - before on Wednesday dozens more in England also shut.

After temperatures fell to -13C in central Scotland, forcasters are predicting freezing conditions and snow will continue for much of Britain this week

Here is our list of closed schools that will be updatd through the morning:

Aberdeenshire

Anna Ritchie School

Auchenblae School

Auchterless School

Banchory-Devenick School

Banff Primary School

Bervie School

Boddam School

Bracoden School

Buchanhaven Primary School

Burnhaven School

Carronhill School

Catterline School

Chapel of Garioch School

Clerkhill School

Craigievar School

Crimond School

Crossroads Nursery, Durris

Crudie School

Cultercullen School

Dales Park School

Daviot School

Drumblade School

Dunnottar School

Durris School

Fetterangus School

Fettercairn School

Finzean School

Fordyce School

Forgue School

Fraserburgh Academy

Fraserburgh North School

Fraserburgh South Park School

Fyvie School

Gordon Schools (The)

Insch School

Inverallochy School

Johnshaven School

King Edward School

Kininmonth School

Kinneff School

Lairhillock School

Largue School

Laurencekirk School

Lochpots School

Longside School

Luthermuir School

Macduff Primary School

Marykirk School

Maud School

Mearns Academy

Meethill School

Meldrum Academy

Meldrum School

Methlick School

Mill O’ Forest School

Mintlaw Academy

Mintlaw School

Monquhitter School

New Deer School

New Pitsligo and St John’s School

Ordiquhill School

Peterhead Academy

Peterhead Central School

Pitfour School

Pitmedden School

Port Erroll School

Rathen School

Rayne North School

Redmyre School

Rhynie School

Rosehearty School

Rothienorman School

Sandhaven School

Skene School

St Andrews School, Fraserburgh

St Combs School

St Cyrus School

St Fergus School

Strichen School

Stuartfield School

Tarves School

Tipperty School

Turriff Academy

Turriff Primary School

Tyrie School

Udny Green School

Westfield School

Whitehills School

Cumbria

Lakes School

John Ruskin School

Langdale CofE School

Lancashire

Gisburn Primary School

Leck St Perer’s Church of England Primary

Bradley Primary School

Higham St John’s Church of England Primary School

Loneshaye Junior School

Marsden Community Primary School

Nelson Mcmillan Nursery School

Pendle View Primary School

Reedley Primary School

Watefroot Primary School

Merseyside

Gateacre School

Archbishop Blanch

Riverside Primary

St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School

Holly Lodge Girl’s College

Dixons Broadgreen Academy

St Francis Xavier’s College

The Blue Coat School

Our Lady of the Assumption Primary School

Belle Vale Primary

New Brighton Primary School

Oldershaw School

LIPA Primary and High School

LIPA Sixth Form College

Bidston Avenue Primary School

Faith Primary School

Everton Nursery School and Family Centre

Park Primary School

Calderstones School

Clifford Holroyde Specialist SEN College

The Mosslands School

Childwall Sports and Science Academy

King David High School

Princes Primary School

Palmerston school

Phoenix Primary

Childwall Abbey School

Clifford Holroyde School

Hope School

Abbots Lea School

St Anne’s Stanley Primary

Sandfield Park School

Mosspits Lane Primary School

Millstead School

Redbridge High School

Pinehurst School

West derby school

Ernest Cookson school

Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Primary