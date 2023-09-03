✕ Close Expert explains why Raac is more dangerous than standard concrete

The scandal over schools built with crumbling concrete escalated overnight amid fears that asbestos could be exposed in some of the sites affected.

Asbestos and reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) often exist in the same building and at least 80 per cent of schools have asbestos present, according to The Sunday Times.

“Asbestos in schools presents a significant complicating factor in remediating issues relating to RAAC. Asbestos, once disturbed, is a serious hazard,” John Wallace, managing director of Ridgemont, a specialist estate law firm in London, told the paper.

Concerns about RAAC were raised years ago and a whistleblower, a former civil servant in the Department for Education, has accused ministers of being “dangerously complacent” on school safety.

“It just wasn’t a priority for the Spads [special advisers] or politicians,” the source told The Observer. “There is a good case for being cautious and prudent but the general environment of not funding things and trying to make do – that is where we are after 13 years [of Conservative government].”