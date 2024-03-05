Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Parents have been warned of new rules for taking their children out of school, with higher fines set to be introduced for those who don’t seek permission.

The controversial move follows a drop in attendance after the pandemic and a rise in homeschooling.

School absence fines currently start at £60, rising to £120 if they are not paid within 21 days. But the DfE has said fines will now start at £80, rising to £160.

Data reveals that nearly 90% of fines were for unauthorised holidays, often booked outside school terms for financial reasons.

While Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has emphasised the importance of attendance, critics argue that fines may not be the most effective tool. They call for targeted resources to address the root causes of poor attendance, including support for vulnerable families and children’s mental health.

We want to know if you think these steeper penalties will fix widespread truancy issues, or will they simply punish parents who are already trying their best to get their children to school?

And even if you don’t struggle the peel your child from their bed in the morning, with the cost of going away rocketing during school holidays, many parents are understandably tempted to take their children abroad in term time to save pennies and allow their family to experience the wonders of travel.

If you want to share your opinion then add it in the comments and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.