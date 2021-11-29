Urgent search for schoolboy missing overnight in freezing temperatures

An urgent search has been launched for a 12-year-old boy who is missing in Handsworth.

Moziah was last seen on Sunday evening at his home in Birmingham and was missing overnight as the UK was hit by freezing temperatures.

He is described as around 4ft 9in tall, of slim build with short black hair.

Police said he was last seen in a black coat with white Nike Air Force trainers on.

Moziah’s disappearance comes as temperatures dropped to as low as -3C overnight, with snow falling in Birmingham on Sunday evening.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for ice after being issued by Met Office.

West Midlands Police shared its appeal for any information on Moziah’s whereabouts on Twitter.

The force said: “Have you seen Moziah? He’s missing from his home in the Handsworth area of Birmingham.

“The 12-year-old is about 4ft 9in tall, of slim build with short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat with white Nike Air Force trainers.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 999 or 101 or contact officers using the force’s live chat service online.