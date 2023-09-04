School concrete – live: ‘No extra cash’ to fix collapse-prone classrooms despite Hunt’s promises
Hunt would not speculate on the potential cost of fixing the problem
Despite Jeremy Hunt’s promises to “spend what it takes” to make classrooms safe amidst a crumbling concrete crisis, the Treasury has said there is “no extra cash” to fix classrooms prone to collapse.
Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show, Mr Hunt would not speculate on the potential cost of fixing the problem, but said: “We will spend what it takes to make sure children can go to school safely, yes.”
However, Whitehall sources reported that additional costs for headteachers, including transport to alternative schools and catering, will not be covered by central government, according to reports in The Guardian.
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel urged the government to offer money to schools struggling amidst the crisis, noting in an interview with The Guardian that “many of the affected schools are maintained local authority schools and single academy trusts which cannot afford the costs of repairs.”
Meanwhile, schools minister Nick Gibb has admitted more classrooms could be forced to shut and Mr Hunt on Sunday confirmed further structural problems could emerge in the coming “weeks or months.”
‘Completely unacceptable’, Labour minister demands answers
Ministers are under pressure to spell out their plans to make schools safe from aerated concrete as pupils start the new term.
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said it is a “scandal that as children are just returning to school ministers are still not being upfront about the scale of what we are facing”.
“It’s vital that they publish the list of all the schools as soon as possible,” she said.
“If they don’t do that, we’ll force a vote in the House of Commons to make sure that parents can know exactly what’s going on.
“This is completely unacceptable, children have seen so much disruption to their education and ministers need to get a grip on this because this is a department that is in complete chaos.”
Parents still in dark on concrete crisis as pupils return to school despite ‘thousands more buildings at risk’
Parents are still in the dark as millions of pupils return to school this week despite fears that “thousands” more buildings are at risk of collapse from crumbling concrete.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt yesterday refused to be drawn on how many buildings were affected as he rejected accusations that government cuts were to blame.
He insisted that the government had acted to close more than 100 schools known to have the potentially dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) as soon as they were alerted – but ministers are no closer to revealing the full list, despite repeated calls to do so.
It comes as Labour launched a stinging assault on the PM by reviving its controversial attack ads to this time claim the scandal showed Rishi Sunak did not want schools to be safe.
Asked about an estimate that as many as 7,000 schools could be affected, Mr Hunt told the BBC he did not want to “speculate on these numbers” so as to avoid comments that “might scare people unnecessarily”.
Editorial: Crumbling schools have become a symbol of Tory incompetence
As the Commons returns from its six-week summer break today, Rishi Sunak’s much-trailed “reset” has got off to an inauspicious start. Schools in England are also due back but many pupils, parents and teachers faced an anxious wait over the weekend to find out whether their schools will operate normally. It emerged this summer that the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete used in the construction of buildings between the 1950s and 1990s is more dangerous than previously thought.
There is growing evidence that ministers brushed aside warnings about the problem following the partial collapse of a secondary school roof in Kent in 2018, which thankfully happened over a weekend.
The temptation to kick the can down the road was too great – an example of the costly short-termism that afflicts our politicians.
Read The Independent’s editorial.
What schools will have to close because of crumbling RAAC?
In total, the government said 156 schools were found to contain RAAC, of which 104 require urgent action while 52 have already received repair works. Some 35 schools have been impacted in Scotland, though Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf said on Saturday there were no plans to close schools there “at this stage”.
Not all RAAC buildings will be impacted, says expert
Uncertainties and questions mounting over plans to make schools safe from aerated concrete as pupils start the new term as the government is yet to reveal the full scale of the crisis.
A construction expert has said the closure will depend on case-by-case basis.
“The impact of RAAC will vary case-by-case. Not all schools with RAAC need to close: the disruption experienced will depend on a case-by-case basis including what mitigations a school can put in place - and how quickly it can do so,” Tim Seal, Head of Construction at law firm Ridgemont, says. He said the government has been managing the risks associated with RAAC since around 2018 by providing guidance for owners and managers. However, some recent cases - including sudden roof failures - have caused it to decide that buildings containing RAAC should not stay open without extra safety measures being put in place.
“This can be considered as part of government’s policy emphasis over the last few years on the safety of buildings, especially those occupied by more vulnerable parts of society,” he adds. “RAAC was used from the 1960s to the 1990s in various types of public buildings - not just in schools, in hospitals for example. Not all remain in the public sector today. It would be sensible for building owners and managers at risk of having RAAC in their buildings to contact a qualified structural engineer or building surveyor for advice.”
Education secretary to face media for first time since school crisis
Education secretary Gillian Keegan will face the morning broadcast round this morning for the first time since a crumbling concrete crisis.
She will also address the parliament this week about the government’s plans to address the issue of school closures.
DfE said she will inform the parliament “of the plan to keep parents and the public updated on the issue”.
Ms Keegan said disruption caused by the crisis should last “days, not weeks” even in cases where pandemic-style remote learning was made necessary due to building closures.
ICYMI: Revealed: Obese patients treated on hospital ground floor because of fears of crumbling concrete collapse
Obese patients are being treated on the ground floor of a hospital because of fears that floors above them made of crumbling concrete could collapse.
The shocking disclosure has been made after a group of MPs visited the hospital, built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Labour MP Meg Hillier, chair of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, described what the MPs discovered as “jaw-dropping”.
Read more:
The RAAC concrete ‘ticking time bomb’ that schools were warned about years ago
Last year, construction experts warned RAAC was a “ticking time bomb” and estimated around “half” of the four million non-residential buildings in the UK were affected by the material.
Now, more than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been told by the government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain aerated concrete that is prone to collapse.
So when was the material first used, when was it first flagged as a danger, and what was done about it?
Alexander Butler reports:
Hunt: We will spend what it make to make schools safe from crumbling concrete
Jeremy Hunt has said the government will “spend what it takes” to make schools safe after classrooms were forced to close just before the new term amid concerns about crumbling concrete.
The Chancellor moved to reassure parents that an “exhaustive process” has been carried out to identify any unsafe buildings, amid accusations ministers failed to act quickly enough to mitigate risks raised in 2018.
But he admitted that along with the potential danger of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), there are concerns about the possibility of a “wider” problem with asbestos in schools.
He said education secretary Gillian Keegan had “acted immediately” after new information came to light over the summer about the potential risk Raac, a lightweight material used up to the mid-1990s.
Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show, Mr Hunt would not speculate on the potential cost of fixing the problem, but said: “We will spend what it takes to make sure children can go to school safely, yes.”
Children’s commissioner Rachel de Souza welcomed the funding pledge but said “we shouldn’t even have been in this situation”.
She told the same programme: “Is it really the least to ask to say that we want safe, fit-for-purpose buildings? There’s not enough money in there and it’s not moving quick enough.”
