Showers, food and free clothes as schools step in to help struggling families

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Schools are stepping in to help families struggling with washing their clothes and buying food as the cost of living continue to cripple millions across the country.

Henry Tudor School in Pembroke, Wales opened a second-hand shop for school uniforms, but also gives some items free to parents who still cannot afford them.

Next to the uniform shop is a washing machine and dryer to allow pupils to wash their uniforms without worrying about the shooting costs of utility bills.

A Welsh school is planning a fundraising trek to help families manage rising costs (Getty Images)

Family engagement officer Emily Morgan told the BBC that students have been missing school due to unwashed uniforms, and found that helping out can boost attendance.

Is your child’s school giving extra help like this? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

To to ease the pressure of household water bills, the school also offers students the option of using school showers which are stocked with shampoo, shower gel and deodorant.

A few cities away, staff at Ysgol Nantgwyn, Rhondda Cynon Taf, stepped in when they saw how families were forced to choose between heating and eating.

The school offers a food pantry and recycles uniforms to help families manage, and now also plans to climb Pen-y-Fan to raise money for those struggling.

“To see a child come in to take a bar of soap to take home is heart-breaking but at the same time for that child it’s amazing because they know it’s here, it’s here for them,” Emma Beasley, the school’s business manager in charge of the food pantry, told the BBC.

Schools open food pantries to support their pupils and families during a tough economic time (PA)

It comes as catapulting living costs have seen families on the breadline struggle to find the means to cope, relying on food banks and charities to help them survive.

Deputy headteacher Ryan Evans said the school has had to give emergency support to families for food in order for them to eat.

Meanwhile, one school in Durham organised a drive for Christmas gifts for families who would not be able to afford presents for their children. Framwellgate School also delivered food parcels to families struggling with the cost of living.

Deputy head Jane Rayson tweeted last week: “As one final push, we have several students who won’t wake up to any presents on Christmas morning. If anyone would like to donate any small gifts such as smellies, make up, small gift vouchers, the fabulous pastoral team at school will make sure they go to our students.”

It is not only students, but school staff have also been finding it difficult to manage as living costs continue to rise.

Stuart Guest, who runs a primary school in Birmingham, recently told The Independent the cost of living crisis and its impact on staff was “absolutely” on his radar.

“We are looking at this as a staff and how we can support each other. Already had a few staff identifying they are struggling,” he said.

The Chartered College of Teaching warned the cost of living crisis risked “further exacerbating” a wellbeing crisis within the profession – and this could have a knock-on effect on students.