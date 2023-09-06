✕ Close Expert explains why Raac is more dangerous than standard concrete

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Parliament is undergoing testing for Raac as the government becomes further embroiled in a crisis over the crumbling concrete.

A source confirmed that tests were ongoing, but authorities were unable to say whether Raac has been detected, as reported by Bloomberg.

Constructed in the 19th century, the buildings have been impacted by crumbling masonry, asbestos, leaks, vermin infestations and decades-old electrical wiring, with a body commissioned to produce estimates for a full-scale restoration previously finding that it would cost £22 billion and potentially take 76 years to carry out the work.

Meanwhile, at least 37 schools in Scotland have been found to contain Raac, Scottish education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has said.

City of Edinburgh Council currently has the highest number of schools with Raac and said eight across the local authority included the material, with five councils yet to respond to requests for figures including Glasgow City Council.

A spokesperson said to provide 100% certainty, however, further surveys would be carried out over the coming months at schools and other buildings constructed within the stated timescale of use.

Are you a parent whose child has been affected by RAAC closures? E-mail alexander.butler@independent.co.uk