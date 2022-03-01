A Hollywood star who has become a fierce critic of Scientology says the cult is exploiting the Ukraine invasion to ask supporters for money.

King of Queens actor Leah Remini, a former Scientologist who left the cult in 2013 and now exposes its activities, tweeted a screenshot of an e-mail allegedly sent by AOSH EU, a Copenhagen-based Scientology hub, asking supporters for 150 euros to send books by founder L Ron Hubbard (LRH) to Ukrainian libraries.

The podcaster, who won an Emmy Award for documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, tweeted: “So the ‘humanitarians’ of Scientology are hard at work.

“They think that Ukrainians need Scientology books at this time. No, d*ckheads, they don’t need your books. They are fighting for their lives!

“Why not ask members of your cult to post links to real humanitarian efforts that help Ukrainians?

“Oh that’s right…book sales benefit Scientology and that’s all that matters…money for David Miscavige. You are just sick assholes, @Scientology.”

David Miscavige is the leader of the Church of Scientology and has been described as the cult’s ‘pope’. Miscavige and Scientology have been accused of bilking supporters for cash, separating members from their loved ones, and harassing and threatening journalists and critics.

The email, allegedly sent by Marta Garcia, the AOSH EU’s director of publications, states: “You probably know about the situation between Ukraine and Russia as it’s the number one topic in the media. Planetary dissemination is working relentlessly to get LRH books disseminated in Ukraine and so create theta to disenturbulate the entheta.”

According to Scientology dogma, theta is a type of spirit and entheta, AKA enturbulated theta, refers to slanderous or destructive lies that are an attempt to overwhelm or suppress a person or group.

The letter adds: “A contribution of 150 euros makes it possible to send one library package of Ukrainian beginning books to the libraries in Ukraine.”

The Independent has repeatedly contacted the ASOH EU and the UK Church of Scientology for a comment.

Mike Rinder, a former Scientology executive who left the cult and now works with Remini on the Scientology: Fair Game podcast, wrote in his blog: “The cynicism of this appeal is almost too much to grasp.”