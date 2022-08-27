Man dies after scooter and car crash on Isle of Wight
A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving
A man has died following a crash between a scooter and a car on the Isle of Wight.
Hampshire Constabulary was called to reports of a road traffic collision on Newport Road, Apse Heath around 9.40pm on Thursday.
The male rider of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 36-year-old woman from Ventnor has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She remains in custody at this time, police confirmed.
Road closures were put in place, however these have now been lifted. Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to this collision and are appealing for witnesses.
The tragedy comes as a former Hampshire police officer was killed in a crash in Bayford, on Thursday after his BWM motorbike collided with a van while on duty.
Daniel Golding died at the scene of a crash while working with the Metropolitan Police but the 46-year-old.
A tribute released by the family described him as a “dedicated family man”.
A statement added: “He was kind, modest, generous, sociable, thoughtful and funny. He spent every spare moment of his life (when he wasn't doing DIY), with his children, playing silly games, getting them to their clubs and taking them away camping.
“He loved his role as a police motorcyclist and as a Senior Crash Investigator dealt with the worst kinds of tragedy in the most professional way and helped the families of those affected.
“Losing this kind-hearted, gentle husband, father, brother, son and friend is a terrible sadness to everyone who knew him. He has left a hole in all of our lives that will never be filled.”
A police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage should call 101 giving the reference number 44220346694.”
