Three hikers found dead on mountain ridge in Scotland

Three hikers have been found dead on a mountain ridge in Scotland after they failed to return from their walk.

Emergency services were called to the Aonach Eagach Ridge in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday after the group were reported missing shortly after 9pm.

Police Scotland, HM Coastguard, the RAF and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team took part in the recovery operation.

However, their bodies were tragically discovered shortly after the rescue mission began.

The deaths of the three hillwalkers do not appear to be suspicious, Police Scotland said.

A force spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday 5 August.

“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Three hikers were found dead after going missing on Aonach Eagach Ridge (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HM Coastguard said they were alerted to the incident at 10.50pm and a Coastguard helicopter proceeded to assist the police in searching the Aonach Eagach ridge.

The ridge is known to be the “narrowest” on the British mainland, according to Walk Highlands.

The “hard, exposed” terrain links the Munros of Meall Dearg and Sgòrr nam Fiannaidh and is described as a “grade 2/3 scramble” by the website.

Walk Highland says the ridge is “probably the trickiest scrambling on any Walkhighlands route.

“Ensure you have the necessary skills and experience, choose a dry day (the rocks are slippery when wet) and leave plenty of time to complete the route in daylight. If in any doubt, it is best to hire a guide.”