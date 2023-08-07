Glencoe hiker deaths - latest: Bodies found after three go missing near Aonach Eagach Ridge
Six-mile ridge running through Glencoe is notoriously difficult to climb
Three hikers have been found dead in Glencoe, after failing to return from the “narrowest” mountain ridge on mainland Britain.
The hillwalkers were reported missing shortly after 9pm on Saturday, with a Coastguard helicopter assisting Police Scotland, the RAF and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team in searching the Aonach Eagach ridge.
Their bodies were discovered shortly after the rescue mission began in the Scottish Highlands, and police said their deaths do not appear to be suspicious.
The ridge is “probably the trickiest scrambling on any” route listed on WalkHighlands, the website says, describing it as “hard, exposed” terrain linking the Munros of Meall Dearg and Sgòrr nam Fiannaidh, which have summits reaching 952m and 967m above sea level respectively.
Police said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday 5 August.
“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.”
MSP expresses ‘sincere appreciation’ to mountain rescue teams
Kate Forbes, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, described the three deaths as “horrendous news”.
“My thoughts are with the families,” said the SNP politician. “My sincere appreciation to mountain rescue, as always, and the emergency services.”
Multiple deaths reported on Aonach Eagach Ridge in recent years
There have been several deaths and injuries on the Aonach Eagach Ridge in recent years.
Last September, a 36-year-old man died after falling some 200 metres from close to the top of the ridge after a rock he was gripping to gave way, according to the local Press and Journal newspaper.
Just a few days prior, the body of a 57-year-old man reported missing from Dundee 12 months earlier was found in a gully near the ridge, the paper reports.
Aonach Eagach: The ‘narrowest’ mountain ridge on mainland Britain
The ridge close to where the bodies of the three hikers were found is believed to be the narrowest mountain ridge in mainland Britain.
The six-mile ridge, which spans much of Glencoe, is said to be something of a rite of passage for mountaineers.
Video report: Three hikers found dead in Glencoe
Expert reacts to ‘horrendous’ incident in Scottish Highlands
An expert on the phenomenon of snow patches on Scottish mountains has reacted to the “horrendous” news of the three deaths.
“This is really, really sad,” said Iain Cameron, author of The Vanishing Ice.
“Three hillwalkers on the Aonach Eagach found dead after failing to return yesterday. It’s a narrow ridge for sure, and folk have died on it before, but three in one incident? Horrendous.”
Multi-agency search launched after three go missing
Various emergency services were called to the Aonach Eagach Ridge in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday after the group were reported missing shortly after 9pm.
Police Scotland, HM Coastguard, the RAF and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team took part in the recovery operation.
HM Coastguard said they were alerted to the incident at 10.50pm and a Coastguard helicopter proceeded to assist the police in searching the Aonach Eagach ridge.
Deaths do not appear suspicious, say police
The deaths of the three hillwalkers do not appear to be suspicious, Police Scotland said.
“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances,” the force said in a statement. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Three bodies found in Glencoe after hikers go missing near Aonach Eagach ridge
We’ll be using this blog to provide updates on the situation after three climbers were found dead in Glencoe.
They were reported missing on Saturday night after failing to return from an expedition to Aonach Eagach, known as the narrowest mountain ridge on the British mainland.
However, their bodies were tragically discovered shortly after the rescue mission began.
