Heartbreaking reason behind death of 55 whales on Scottish beach revealed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scientists have provided an update on the mass whale stranding on a Scottish beach.

A pod of 55 pilot whales died after they washed up on Traigh Mhor beach in North Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis last Sunday.

Initial reports suggested that 15 of the animals were still alive when rescuers arrived on the scene early in the morning, but attempts to refloat one of the more active whales resulted in a restranding. Later that afternoon, it was decided that the remaining whales should be euthanised on humanitarian grounds.

While the cause of the stranding was not immediately known, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) initially stated one of the dead whales had a vaginal prolapse and “it’s currently suspected that the whole pod stranded due to one female giving birth”.

The charity said that pilot whales have strong social ties, so when one “gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow”.

However, researchers from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) who conducted post-mortem examinations on three of the “top priority animals” said what was earlier believed to be a prolapse was actually a placenta – highlighting “issues with birthing”.

“This would have caused obvious stress to the individual, and due to the close family ties of this species, could have potential further significance for all of the members of the pod,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “Further analysis over the next several days will help us to better understand what happened.”

A spokesperson for the SMASS said it would be “premature to speculate” on the cause of the stranding – currently the largest on record in UK waters – until the investigation is completed.

“Many things can lead to whales and dolphins coming ashore, with disease, disorientation in complex inshore environments, and underwater noise being examples of factors that could lead to such an event,” the spokesperson told The National newspaper.

Researchers from Netherlands will join the SMASS team to complete further post-mortem exams over the coming days to determine whether the animals were suffering from illnesses or injuries that may have caused the stranding.