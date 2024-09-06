Jenny Hastings never returned after going swimming in Wardie Bay in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon ( Police Scotland/PA Wire )

The wife of former Scotland rugby international Scott Hastings has been missing for days after she went for a swim in the Firth of Forth, her “absolutely heartbroken” family said.

Jenny Hastings never returned after going swimming in Wardie Bay in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the Hastings family announced the news “with huge sadness”, adding that Ms Hastings has “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”.

The statement signed “Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne & Ian” said: “We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they received a “report of concern” at about 2.45pm on Tuesday, and a helicopter, coastguard rescue teams, lifeboats and other nearby vessels all took part in a search.

However the agency said the search failed to find anything, and was called off at 8.20pm that evening.