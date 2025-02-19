Stash of 15th century coins discovered by metal detectorists in Scottish Borders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stash of rare medieval coins have been discovered by metal detectorists in the Scottish Borders.

Keith Young and Lisa Stephenson unearthed the haul of 30 gold and silver coins in the Cappercleuch area in early November, though the discovery was not publicly announced until Wednesday by the Treasure Trove Unit.

Archaeologists then excavated the site, finding five more coins.

The 15th century artefacts are a mixture of Scots and English coins, with English silver groats minted by King Henry V, King Edward IV, and Scottish gold demys and half-demys minted by Kings James I and II.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, which announced the discovery, said it is likely the coins were deposited at the site in the early to mid-1460s.

After discovering the coins, the duo reported them to the Treasure Trove Unit, which assesses all Scottish archaeological finds. It will then refer it to the Scottish Archaeological Finds Allocation Panel, an independent panel which will assign the coins a monetary value, which will be paid to the finders.

Mr Young said: “Lisa and I have been lucky enough to have found some wonderful artefacts while metal detecting, but nothing quite prepared us for a find like this.

“Hopefully the hoard will go on public display for others to enjoy.”

Ms Stephenson added: “The hoard is the find of a lifetime and being part of the excavation with the National Museum and Treasure Trove team was an amazing experience, something we’ll never forget.”

Antony Lee from the Treasure Trove Unit said: “Coin hoards containing a mix of both English and Scottish coins are not unusual, but we do not see many hoards from this period in Scotland, so it’s a fascinating find.

“Keith and Lisa acted promptly and correctly in reporting it to us.

“In turn we, along with archaeologists from National Museums Scotland, were able to attend and excavate the site, finding five more coins and documenting the circumstances of the hoard alongside the finders.”