Scottish brothers set new world record for Pacific row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trio of Scottish brothers has set a new world record after completing the fastest human-powered crossing of the Pacific Ocean.

Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan Maclean arrived in the Australian city of Cairns on Saturday, August 30 just at 1.52am BST, marking the end of the 139-day, five hour and 52 minute journey crossing the world’s largest ocean.

The Edinburgh-born team is the first team ever recorded to row from South America to Australia.

The previous record was held by Russian Fedor Konyukhov, who rowed 7,393 miles from Chile to Australia over 159 days and 16 hours and 58 minutes in 2014.

Arriving on Australian shores following their 9,000-mile journey, the Scots were reunited with more than 50 family and friends who made the trip from the UK, including mum Sheila.

Middle brother Jamie, 31, said all he wanted upon landing was a pizza – calling the journey the most “incredible, relentless and often surreal experience” of his life.

“Things got tough towards the end and we seriously thought we might run out of food. Despite how exhausted we were, we had to step up a gear and make it before supplies ran out, but now we get to eat proper food,” he said.

“Ocean rowing has given us newfound appreciation for things we used to take for granted – like going for a shower, lying in bed, or simply leaning on something stationary.”

The brothers had earlier been expected to arrive on Friday, but their arrival was pushed back.

When they set off in April, the boat was cheered on by hundreds of supporters and the Peruvian Navy brass band while Jamie played the bagpipes.

The siblings from Edinburgh became the fastest and youngest trio to row the Atlantic Ocean in 2020, raising more than £200,000 for charity, and this new expedition is considered one of the most remote and physically demanding open-water rows ever attempted.

Custom-built carbon fibre vessel Rose Emily was launched from Yacht Club Peruano, with the brothers rowing in two-hour shifts, with no resupplies or safety boat on the 280kg boat, to raise £1 million for clean water projects in Madagascar.

Ewan, 33, said the experience was the “hardest” thing he had ever done.

“There have been countless setbacks to overcome, some leaving us lost, but we’ve always lifted each other up,” he said.

“We’ve shed tears of joy and laughed till our cheeks hurt.

“And at times we’ve cried with sadness and with fear, but our spirits have been lifted, time and time again, by the support of so many rallying behind us.”

On board, they brought 500kg of food, including 75kg of oats and a menu of high-calorie comfort meals.

The Rare Whisky 101 Pacific Row aimed to raise funds for The Maclean Foundation — the clean water charity the brothers founded with their father, whisky writer Charles Maclean MBE.

According to their webpage, they have raised more than £790,000 so far.

They have gained the support of a number of celebrities, including actor Mark Wahlberg, who deemed the trio “warriors” for their endeavour.

They were also applauded by Michael “Flea” Balzary, the bassist for rock superstars Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Residents at Chamberlain Care Home in Edinburgh also took up rowing lessons in support of the brothers, which Jamie previously described as “humbling”.