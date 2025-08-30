Scottish brothers set new world record for Pacific Row

Three brothers from Edinburgh have set a new world record for the fastest non-stop, unsupported row across the Pacific Ocean.

Jamie, Ewan, and Lachlan MacLean completed the gruelling 9,000-mile (14,484km) journey from Peru to Australia in just under 140 days, beating the previous 162-day record set by Russian adventurer Fyodor Konyukhov in 2014.

Their voyage was marked by extreme challenges, including violent storms one of which swept Lachlan overboard before being rescued.

Despite the dangers, the MacLean brothers successfully reached Cairns, eastern Australia, where they were reunited with family and friends.

The brothers have so far raised more than £700,000 of a £1m target for clean water projects in Madagascar.