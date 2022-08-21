Swimmers at two British seafront lakes have been warned of a potential abundance of flesh-eating lice – however stinging
jellyfish larvae perhaps appear to be a more likely culprit.
People bathing in North
Somerset have reported feeling “stings” and “nips” in the water at Clevedon Marine Lake and Weston Marine Lake.
The creatures responsible are suspected either to be
sea lice or jellyfish larvae, according to the Marine Lake Enthusiasts Society (Marlens), the charity responsible for running the tidal pool at Clevedon.
“These critters get in the lake when the sea comes over the wall and they do bite or sting,” the charity wrote on Facebook.
“For most people, it’s just a little scratch sensation, but some of us more sensitive types can get a rash. The bad news is that there’s nothing we can do to stop them – it’s natural water and sea life lives in it, plus the water coming over the sea wall is much needed to keep the lake water fresh.
“The good news is that they go away after the overtop stops – if you want to avoid them, wait until next weekend for your swim.”
Advising swimmers to avoid the lake’s edges and patches of seaweed in the lake which tend to harbour more of the creatures, the charity added: “If you do have a bad reaction, speak to your pharmacist and avoid swimming until your skin clears up.”
Sea lice are commonly found on British shores and typically feed on salmon flesh. Despite their mouthparts being
described by scientists as “adapted for tearing and macerating animal tissue”, they are not known to bite humans.
A young girl dances in Belfast City Centre during the first Mela Carnival, in which participants from more than 20 different cultura groups don traditional costumes to celebrate Northern Ireland’s cultural diversity
PA
Commuters queue for buses outside Victoria underground train station which is closed due to strike action
Getty
Pupils celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich
PA
Rishi Sunak looks at a NLAW anti tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, during a campaign visit to Thales Defence System plant in Belfast, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister
PA
Protesters gather outside Perth Concert Hall in Scotland, where Conservative leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are due to take part in an hustings event
PA
A van from the company Bishop’s Move, which specialises in removals, storage and shipping, outside Downing Street, London
PA
A part of a £45m furnace straddles the central reservation as it is moved along the M53 which was closed between junction 5 at Hooton and junction 10 for Cheshire Oaks, to accommodate the abnormal load heading to Essar’s Stanlow refinery
PA
Dry grass in Eastville Park, Bristol. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales
PA
Dust from a quarry behind a balloon flying at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
Reuters
Aung-Bo, a 21-year-old asian elephant is cooled down by a keeper at Chester Zoo during the heatwave
Getty
A tanker from Thames Water delivers a temporary water supply to the village of Northend in Oxfordshire, where the water company is pumping water into the supply network following a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir
PA
Students (from left) Sophie Thwaites, Aaliyah McLaine, Michael Stewart, Aaron Boyack and Claire McNab at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, Fife, check their results as high school pupils across Scotland find out their exam results
PA
James Willstrop and Declan James of Team England compete with Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby of Team England during the squash men’s doubles gold medal match on the last day of the Commonwealth Games
Getty
Ojie Edoburun of England takes the gold medal in the 4x100 Men’s Relay on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
EPA
People walk on parched ground in Greenwich Park in London
EPA
England's Anthony Harding and England's Jack Laugher competes to win and take the gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final on day eight of the Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, central England
AFP/Getty
The Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland during the working rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, entitled Voices, at Redford Barracks, Edingburgh
PA
England’s Emily Campbell celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 87+kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games
Getty
Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh
Getty
England's players celebrate during a victory party in Trafalgar Square in central London
AFP/Getty
England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium
AFP/Getty
People during Belfast Pride parade which returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic
PA
Maxwell Tall, 2, cries as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to the media during a visit to Mums for Lungs community group in South Woodford, London, to coincide with the final day of the ULEZ expansion consultation and the publishing of new air quality data
PA
Liz Truss during a visit to a broadband interchange company in Leeds, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister
PA
A person waits for a train at Kings Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions
PA
Lavender is harvested at Lordington Lavender farm near Chichester, West Sussex
PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) view a robot during a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Liverpool Science Park, as part of a two day visit to the city
PA
Emma Parfett and Shaun Smith paddle in the sea during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire
PA
Members of environmental groups including Just Stop Oil, the Peace and Justice Project and Insulate Britain take part in a mass protest, in Parliament Square in London
AP
Traffic queuing to check in at the port of Dover on the A2 as holiday makers struggle to get away
SWNS
Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss meeting staff and children during a visit to the charity Little Miracles in Peterborough
PA
The chard remains of homes in the village of Wennington after the heat triggered a series of blazes across the UK
Tom Maddick/SWNS
Britain’s Jake Wightmancelebrates after winning the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon
EPA
A police officer givers water to a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. The government issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat
AP
Cameron Smith kisses The Claret Jug on the 18th green after he won The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course
R&A via Getty
Ministry of Fun skaters during the annual International Busking Day event at Wembley Park, London
PA
Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate with the fans after England beat Northern Ireland in their last Euro 2022 group match in Southampton
Getty
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey in London, he is charged with sexual offences against three men. The 62-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent
PA
Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull as the baton visits the Yorkshire region during its 25-day tour of England in the final countdown to the games
PA
A general view of cracked earth with the houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, seen behind as hot weather continues
Reuters
A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London
PA
Winner Novak Djokovic and runner up Nick Kyrgios following the Men’s Singles Final at The 2022 Wimbledon Championships
Getty
People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire
PA
Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match against Gustavo Fernandez in their Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles semi-final match at Wimbledon
PA
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street
Getty
England players celebrate after winning their opening match of the Women’s Euro against Austria
Reuters
British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, British Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, British Attorney General Suella Braverman and British Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London
Getty
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning against US Brandon Nakashima at the end of their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon
AFP/Getty
Fields of borage in flower turn the landscape purple near Feering in Essex
PA
Pride parade in London
Getty
Somewhat confusingly, the term “sea lice bites” has become a misnomer used to describe stings from jellyfish larvae – also known as “seabather’s eruption” – which can cause a rash, in addition to nausea, vomiting, headache, and fatigue in some cases.
These larvae, generally half a millimeter in length and near-invisible once in water, can find their way into bathing suits, where they become trapped against the skin and will sting, according to the
Divers Alert Network.
While this phenomenon is widely described in the Americas, the two species frequently blamed – thimble jellyfish (
Linuche unguiculata) and the sea anemone, Edwardsiella lineata – are not found in British waters, however.
Regardless of the stinging creatures, Marlens urged would-be swimmers on Saturday not to use Clevedon Marine Lake, cautioning that the water quality there was poor.
Testing on 16 August showed the water quality had fallen below EU standards, the charity said, warning that this “means that there are more harmful bacteria in there than there should be”.
“Most people won’t get ill, but some may get ear infections or stomach bugs,” the charity said, adding that further testing would take place on Monday.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies