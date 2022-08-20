New study suggests ancient megalodon could eat whole wales in a few bites

A new study has suggested that a giant ancient shark that roamed the earth millions of years ago was capable of eating creatures the size of a killer whale in a couple of bites.

Researchers from the Science Advances journal have used an “exceptionally well preserved” fossil to create a 3D model of the megalodon, which would have measured around 50ft (16m) long.

“We estimate that an adult O. megalodon could cruise at faster absolute speeds than any shark species today and fully consume prey the size of modern apex predators,” the journal said.

