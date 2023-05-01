Major search underway for boy missing after playing in river with friends

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A major police search is underway for a teenager who went missing in a river in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 10pm on Sunday after the boy was spotted in the River Thames near Lechlade-on-Thames.

It is understood the boy had been playing with three others by the river, all believed to be aged around 17, and some of the group had entered the water to try and find him.

The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association carried out searches into the early hours on Monday. The boy was not found and specialist search teams launched a fresh search for him on Monday.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

Residents who live near the incident said police launched a rescue boat from Lechlade marina and slowly searched the water.

Officers were also seen searching the area with torches. A helicopter was seen circling above the area on Sunday night and Monday morning.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Searches have been taking place in the River Thames after a report a teenager was in the water near Lechlade on Thames.

“Police were called at around 10pm yesterday (Sunday, 30 April) and emergency services attended.

“Officers have been supported by the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association while searches continued into the early hours of this morning (Monday).

“The teenage boy has not yet been located and specialist search teams will be continuing with the search today (Monday). His next of kin are aware.

“A group of four had been at the location together and some had entered the water to try and find the boy. The others are accounted for.”