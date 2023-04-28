Detectives investigating the murder of a pregnant teacher believe they have discovered the body of her missing partner.

Police Scotland has been hunting for David Yates, 36, in connection with the death of Marelle Sturrock at her Glasgow home on Tuesday morning.

The 35-year-old was 29 weeks pregnant. Her unborn baby did not survive.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, police believe it is that of Yates.

The discovery comes after an extensive search of Mugdock County Park, around nine miles from Ms Sturrock’s home.

