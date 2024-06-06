Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

There is “every possibility” that a conflict of the scale of the Second World War could embroil Europe in the coming years, the outgoing British head of the army has claimed.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, 58, who will step down in the coming days after two years in post, issued the comments in Portsmouth at an event to commemorate the D-Day operation of 6 June, 1944.

Having recently returned from a visit to British troops in Poland, Sir Patrick heralded the progression of the British army but added that there was “more to do” and urged the military to ramp up its readiness for war.

Sources said Sir Patrick was careful not to say a future, wider conflict with Russia is inevitable, suggesting the outgoing head of the army was “balanced” in his message pressing home the importance of creating competent armed forces as a “deterrent” to a possible Moscow attack.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps, right, speaks to chief of the general staff Sir Patrick ( Getty Images )

But Sir Patrick’s comments will likely frustrate a more cautious Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the armed forces, who has tried to play down the threat facing Britain by saying Russia is not seeking a direct war with Nato.

His comments came as world leaders joined veterans in Normandy this week to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied campaign to liberate Europe.

“Warfare on this scale, if that’s within living memory, there is every prospect, if you look at the pattern of history, that it could happen again,” Sir Patrick told The Times.

“I think the importance of this [D-Day memorial] event is it’s a reminder that preparedness is absolutely critically important and to do things at this scale, there’s a whole-of-nation effort.”

Talking about his visit to Poland a fortnight ago - 16,000 British soldiers are currently deployed across ten countries in Europe, taking the lead this year as part of the rotating Nato eastern defences - Sir Patrick added the British army is “unquestionably more ready but there is more to do”.

Events have been taking place this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day operation ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

John Foreman, who served as the UK defence attaché in Moscow from 2019 to 2022, where he advised ministers on regional, military and security matters, particularly related to Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, praised Sir Patrick’s stint as head of the army and called on his successor, General Sir Roly Walker, 54, to build on the current progress.

“I think Patrick has indeed turned the ship in the right direction,” Mr Foreman said. “It’s up to his successor to build on this.”

He suggested there is “no automatic ratchet to war” and that “proper deterrence, nuclear and conventional, will help prevent” a future conflict.

Improving the armed forces, Mr Foreman added, is vital to building “credible resilience” to a heightened security threat caused by Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While the readiness of British troops may have improved, however, it emerged last week that the size of the army has fallen below the target figure to a more than 200-year low. Former senior military sources say the reasons for this dip are multifaceted but, ultimately, relate to a poor state of equipment and pay.

The Tories had set out plans to shrink the army from 82,000 soldiers down to 73,000, but statistics released by the Ministry of Defence show that the total number of army personnel has already dropped to 72,510.

Figures also suggested the size of the regular army and its reserve is shrinking month by month as more people leave than sign up.