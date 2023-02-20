Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A prominent Black lawyer and activist says she has received death threats in a chilling letter from a Neo-Nazi terror group.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu says she received the racist letter at her home address on Monday from a sender claiming to be part of National Action, saying she’s on their “kill list” and will be “executed”.

Founded in 2013, National Action was declared a terrorist organisation by the UK government three years later and has branches across the UK.

“I have received “a serious threat from National Action London” notifying me of their “intention to kill” me & my family2,” Dr Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted on Monday.

“They name my husband & home address. They don’t consider killing me ‘murder’ they call it an ‘execution’. This letter was through my front door. This is Britain.”

Dr Mos-Shogbamimu frequently appears on television and radio to comment on issues such as racism, women’s rights and politics.

“Shola you are a constant troublemaker and liar who appears on television frequently,” the vile letter reads. “You make a shabby living from criticising and race grifting against ethnic white europeans and our culture.

“You are a dreg of the multicultural society.... We are watching you. This is a serious notice from National Action London. We are notifying you of our intention to kill you and your family.

“We suggest you leave the UK asap, this is the only way that you can avoid what is coming to you. You need to hide because your details have been circulated to others on the internet, violent nationalist activists, blackshirts and others. It is only a matter of time Adeshola before you receive your punishment, your execution.”

Dr Mos-Shogbamimu said she had received more intense abuse after speaking about the death of Tyre Nichols in the US

The letter goes on to include racist abuse and slurs. There has been an outpouring of support for the activist since she shared the letter online, with widespread condemnation of the abusive threats.

But Dr Mos-Shogbamimu says she has also she’s been receiving calls on her mobile from a caller who hangs up “as soon as” she answers.

“It happened quite a number of times recently that I felt irked enough to mention it to my husband that it was weird/annoying but I didn’t dwell on it,” she wrote online.

Speaking to The Independent, the lawyer said that she regularly receives abusive messages but this horrific trend has intensified since her appearance on Sky News in January where she spoke about the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man beaten by police in the US.

“White supremacy underpins the policing and criminal justice system both in the United States and the United Kingdom,” she told the broadcaster. “It shapes the culture that sees Black people as less, treat Black lives as disposable and ensures Black lives don’t matter.”

Dr Mos-Shogbamimu said that divisive public figures and right-wing politicians have helped to create conditions in which racist attacks can thrive.

“It’s unsettling to have my address, children and husband targeted,” she added.

The matter has been reported to the Metropolitan Police. The Independent has approached the force for comment.